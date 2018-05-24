Author Arshia Sattar Shares The Experience Of Re-Reading Ramayana Through Her Books

We all have grown up listening to the tales of the Indian gods, and believe it or not, Hanuman was our superhero (before we started idolizing Spiderman and Batman).

Author Arshia Sattar too, grew up listening to the stories from the epic Ramayana. The stories and the charm of the characters were so fascinating for young Arshia that she decided to study it. In 1990, she obtained her Ph.D. in South Asian Languages and Civilizations from the University of Chicago.

Her translations from Sanskrit, Tales from the Kathasaritsagara and The Ramayana of Valmiki have been published by Penguin Books.

In an interview with us, Arshia Sattar talks about her ‘epic’ childhood, her books, Sita’s character, and much more.

Which character from the Ramayana is your favorite and why?

It changes from time to time as I stay with the text. My first favorite was Hanuman – he’s everyone’s favorite, for obvious reasons. But he was also the one that led me to Ramayana and to the Valmiki text in particular.

More recently, I’ve spent a lot of time in the company of Sita, wondering what she might be feeling and thinking. Rama is always someone that concerns you when you are involved with Ramayana. And also, Ravana. But right now, I’m very drawn towards Lakshmana.

We read that your first ever memory of listening to the story of Ram and Sita was from your Ayah. Tell us more about the reading and storytelling sessions with her and other family members.

Someone would tell me a story every night before I went to bed. Sometimes, I would get more than one story. But it was hardly formalized into ‘here’s when we tell stories to Arshia.’ I feel like I heard stories all day, anything could become a story – why the bird came to the window, why some people wore red sweaters, why that statue was standing there. I was reading and being read to a lot of the time. My father traveled a lot, and he always brought me books as presents. My mother chose my books, (she always chose myths, but they were from all over the world). We went to the bookshop at least once a month and to the library once a week. So it was a childhood of reading and telling and sharing stories in many different ways rather than having an intentional ‘story time’ that was taken very seriously.

As a child, what questions did you have after listening to the stories?

I can’t remember what they might have been. The usual, I suppose. “Why did s/he do that? What will happen now? Are the dead?” I can’t imagine that children’s questions have changed that much, especially if we’re still telling the same stories.

What traits of Hanuman fascinate children the most thereby making him their favorite character? How can parents use this fascination for imbibing values?

The fun of Hanuman is that he is truly magical – he can fly and speak in a human language, and he can change his shape and size, and he is fearless. He’s not at all frightening, like Ravana and the rakshasas. Hanuman makes mistakes, and he can be quite comical. These are the qualities and traits that make him attractive to children because of which they are drawn to him. The ‘values’ that you are talking about – loyalty, devotion, courage – are what adults see in him. But a child sees the playfulness in Hanuman. I think they should be allowed to enjoy that rather than having values thrust at them at an early age. Kids are smart enough to recognize Hanuman’s virtues as they grow older, they’ll want to emulate his good qualities on their own, precisely, because they already love him for his other traits.

You studied Sanskrit Ramayana. Why do you think people nowadays are not keen to learn this oldest and the richest language? What can be done to restore its charm?

It’s a really difficult language, it’s hard to read and even harder to write. And, in this day and age of instrumentality, it has no purpose other than reading great literature. There’s no context for Sanskrit as a living language anymore, it’s used primarily for religious rituals and there are other people who will perform those rituals for you in any case. Why would anyone want to learn it?

What’s the most challenging part in translating the texts into English?

Translating from any language into another is not easy. You have to find the right tone, the right nuance (rather than the right meaning), and the translation has to sound natural in the target language. But, translation is also the most satisfying work. It’s a great feeling when your instinct tells you that you have got it right, that the spirit of the original text has moved into the new language.

As a feminist, what’s the most disturbing thing about Ramayana for you?



All classical texts are problematic when it comes to the way they treat women, the Ramayana is no exception for a contemporary reader. Different things bother different people, men as well as women. You don’t have to be a feminist to be disturbed when Rama sends Sita away after they return to Ayodhya, or when you think about the way Draupadi is treated in the assembly hall of her elders. For some, it is the mutilation of Shurpanakha that is truly shocking. As modern readers, men and women, we will have different responses to what the texts give us. Rather than declare what bothers me most as a feminist, I would rather be concerned if men were not disturbed by some of the events in our myths and epics.

What’s the strongest quality of Sita, in your opinion?

It has to be her patience, her ability to endure all that happens to her. And with such dignity!

How did your perception of Indian marriage change after translating the final act of Ramayana, Uttara-The Book of Answers?

You don’t have to translate Uttara Kanda to know how the story ends. We all know what happens to Sita after the return to Ayodhya. So, in that sense, there were no surprises, no great revelations. I also think that Uttara is not a commentary on ‘Indian marriage’ – it’s a very particular ending to a very particular story. It’s not intended as the model or paradigmatic behavior for a culture that holds within itself different castes and sects and ritual practices and social interactions.

Do you plan to re-tell the story of Ramayana from any other supporting characters’ point of view? If yes, who would it be and why?

I’m not in the business of retelling the Ramayana, there are so many other people who are doing that and doing it well. My books read the texts that we have and suggest new ways of understanding them in terms of what the text is already saying.

Which other contemporary authors do you feel are giving a fresh view to Ramayana?

Samhita Arni’s “The Missing Queen” is one of my favorite re-imaginings of the Ramayana. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is planning a Sita book, I’m looking forward to that. Volga’s Telugu stories are very exciting. Sara Joseph works with Ramayana characters in Malayalam. Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s take on the Ramayana in Bangla is always fantastic.

How was the experience of writing Ramayana for Children different from that of writing it for the adults? Did it give you more freedom to imagine and explore?

Actually, since I was representing the Valmiki Ramayana in the book for children, I had to stay close to the original text. But of course, since it wasn’t a formal translation, I could pick and choose what I wanted to share from Valmiki’s story. What was fun was writing with a smaller vocabulary of words but not of ideas! I had to talk about the same events and emotions and dilemmas but with fewer and simpler words.

This article was first published on Sep 23, 2017.