Author and Health Coach Parul Agrawal Answers The Age-Old Question, Diet Or Detox?

Starting out with the aim to lose weight herself, she now has several books on nutrition. Parul Agrawal, who is a Wellness Expert, Medicinal Juicing Instructor, Blogger, and International Bestselling Author of Juicing For Healthier Families, talks to us about her mission to educate people about simple, effective ways they can use to live healthier, happier and successful lives.

Her enthusiasm in this subject and her vast knowledge taught us a lot of new ideas for healthier living. She tells us, “My life and business changed dramatically after I wrote a book on the benefits of juicing and ranked it as an International Bestseller in multiple categories. With a small email list and a very limited marketing budget, I was able to become an International Bestselling Author, landed in major publications like the Huffington Post, Thrive Global, Forbes and was invited as a guest on ABC Arizona.” Excerpts from a chat:

Tell us about what made you leave behind your life as an engineer to become a health coach and public speaker.

The main reason that I took up a diploma in holistic health training was that I wanted to lose weight myself. I had finished my master’s degree in engineering, and I was working in the US. With my work schedule, I could not take care and monitor my diet at all. And I ended up putting on a lot of weight. I was very young too. So I wanted to take charge of my life, become healthy. But instead of hiring I personal trainer, I thought gaining a deeper knowledge would be a better option.

That’s why I decided to join this program. It was during this time that my father had a major heart attack and had to be operated on, and in the postoperative care, my training as a holistic health coach came handy. This incident was a trigger, and I thought that my training could help my family and me as well as give me an opportunity to help others as well.

What was your weight loss journey like?

I have never been a foodie, but given my short height and not so great metabolism, whatever little food I used to intake ended up making me plump. So I had to be extremely cautious of the food I ate. During my time in the US, I was exploring with the different cuisines, most of which weren’t healthy. All that contributed to putting on weight. With my training as a health coach, I was able to put that knowledge into charting an excellent diet and exercise regimen for me. That was when I had a major shift in my lifestyle. My weight loss journey was a slow one, as I depended mostly on a controlled diet, but definitely an enriching experience.

What according to you are some misconceptions about weight loss?

One misconception is that people can go on a diet for 2-3 months and after that, they could go back to their old ways, which is not a healthy way of losing weight. I have also seen people putting up weight targets, which is okay, but I feel it is more about what you are feeling health wise. It should be more of a lifestyle change rather than pushing your body to the point of breakdown.

Diets solely based on juices has become a trend. What are some of the things that a person should take care of when getting on one such diet?

I wouldn’t look at juicing as a diet, it is more about incorporating it into your lifestyle. But what I do recommend people is to go on small detoxes now and then. But then again it needs to be monitored and in moderate quantities, which most people don’t do. Also, you should prepare your body, before you go on this kind of a regime – avoid carbs, fats, etc. If no proper care is taken, your body could witness detox symptoms like nausea and vomiting, giddiness, etc.

Being a new mom, what is your experience in setting up the Wellness Coaching LLC? What advice would you like to give in this regard?

I started Wellness Coaching before I became a mother but my book released afterward. It wasn’t very challenging, but the key is to be able to smartly manage your time. Because once you become a mother your priority is definitely the baby. So what matters at the end of the day is to be able to manage your time well. You need to divide your dedication between your work and child, and if you are able to do that efficiently, then you’d be able to ace at being both – a mompreneur as well as a mom.

Talking about children, tell us how can we get kids to love greens, which is sometimes a mammoth task for mothers with young children.

The best way to do this is to sneak in greens into their juices and smoothies. For instance, if you are doing a pineapple smoothies, you could add some more citrus based fruits as well as little bit of spinach in it. Another good way is to juice the greens along with beetroots and carrots, which is really tasty. You could also put some lemon and ginger in it to enhance the taste.

Talking about such books on health and wellness, there are tonnes of them in the market currently. What according to you should the reader bear in mind while reading such books?

What matters the most is that where you are in your journey and what do you want to achieve. Yes, there are tonnes of books out there, but not everything would speak to us. If you are not that motivated, or if you are starting out, find a book that talks about simple steps you can take every day to bring in some long-term changes in your lifestyle. See what you want to learn, because there is no shortage of information, but not everything is relevant, so find something that resonates with you and starts at a slow pace.

Coming back to your area of expertise, we see a lot of young adults these days having body image issues, and to fight this, they go on extreme diets. What is your take on this issue and what advice would you like to give here?

DO NOT GO BY NUMBERS. I cannot emphasize enough on this. Everybody is different, has a different rate of metabolism, and has different needs. Considering all that a person might be entirely healthy and fit at 70kg while another person might be obese at this same weight. Do not go by numbers, but go by the lifestyle changes that you want to achieve. Rather than short-term weight goals, invest your time and energy in maintaining long-term health. Because at the end of the day it is all about being healthy and living happily.

In conclusion, “Diet” or “Detox”? With the latter becoming more popular, tell us what is ideal to be part of one’s lifestyle?

Both these terms are used these days interchangeably. But they are actually very different. Diet mainly focuses on weight reduction, while detox aims at reducing the toxins in one’s body. Toxins are something that store fat. So once you have removed all toxins from your body, you have essentially removed all the fat from your body and thus able to avoid all the rebound weight gain. In diet, the focus is on the quantity of food, while detox focuses on the quality as well. Detox is short term so can be inculcated easily into one’s lifestyle.

First published on May 9, 2018.