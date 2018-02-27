Attending Her Martyred Husband’s Funeral With Her Newborn, This Army Officer Is The Definition Of Bravery

Can you fathom the strength that the family of the army men possesses? Surviving through the pain of losing their loved ones, yet having that glow of pride in them. Something we recently witnessed when Major Kumud Dogra marched forward to her martyred husband, Wing Commander Dushyant Vats’ funeral, with her 5-day-old baby bundled in her arms.

On 15th February 2018, D Vats, an IAF pilot, and commander J. James were on their way to Majuli when attempting to make an emergency landing, they crashed at a sandbar, near Sumoimari village in Assam. Their aircraft was found burnt beyond recognition.

With her newborn daughter in her arms, who did not even get to see her father, Kumud donned on her army uniform to pay her last tributes to her departed husband. A symbol of true strength, the picture of Kumud carrying her newborn to the funeral went viral and people couldn’t help but salute the spirit of the army officer.

A billion salutes to Kumud for the incomparable courage she has!