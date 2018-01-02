Attempting To End The Stigma Around Periods, Himachal’s Kullu Sets An Inspiring Example

India is a nation known for its diversity in every aspect, but the notion of impurity attached to the natural process of menstruation is fairly consistent throughout the country. But in many places, efforts are being made to end this stigma.

Some remote parts of Himachal are denoted as Dev Bhoomi (God’s abode) and women there during their menstrual cycle are considered impure, forced to live out the entire duration of their periods in isolation, often in cattle sheds. The Kullu administration ran a survey and found that in 91 of the 204 panchayats in the district, the practice is still rampant.

“The villagers appear to have borrowed from a practice called chaupadi in Nepal wherein women are relegated to cattle-sheds to keep ‘impurity’ out of home,” Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan said. Followed in many parts of Nepal, the practice was banned when in August 2017, the country passed a law criminalizing it.

Intending to wipe out the practice in Kullu as well, the district administration on Monday launched a year-long programme called Naari Samman (women’s pride) with the aim to create awareness about baseless menstruation taboos.

Local theatre artists and folk groups have also been roped in by the administration. “It’s a very good initiative that will help in ending discrimination against women in villages,” Kullu Zila Parishad chairperson Rohini Chaudhary said.

A panchayat-level campaign will be organized as well by the administration with the help of anganvadi and health workers as well as women groups. Temple committees and religious organizations will be contributing by sensitizing locals about the campaign.

In order to provide easy access to information to the women about the campaign a helpline – 01902-222105 -has been set up which will also provide free counseling and arrange for psychiatrists and doctors, when needed.

An applause-worthy initiative, something the entire nation needs to learn from and let go of age-old myths and traditions that thrive on our acceptance of their illogical presence.

H/T: Hindustan Times