Attacked During Sangh Protests, Kerala Cameraperson Continues To Shoot Despite Her Injuries

The political factions in Kerala seem to have gone haywire since two women of menstruating age finally managed to enter the Sabarimala shrine.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling where it lifted the ban on women of menstruating age from entering Shabrimala, the state has seen strong resistance in following the orders. It was only after three months of unyielding efforts that two women finally managed to enter the shrine.

However, the step seems to have agitated the right-wingers in the state so much that they have resorted to mindless rampage and violence in the state. In fact, a bandh was observed in the state yesterday as a protest. Sangh Parivar groups in the state made the situation even worse by causing unrest as they went around vandalising property and agitating.

However, Kerala is witnessing volatile times as of now and while there must be rightist protesters going around the cities, Vanitha Mathil is also being formed by women as they stand up for themselves. If a certain faction of the state stands against all the ideas of equality and Kerala renaissance, there also happens to be a faction that is working relentlessly to uphold it all.

Cameraperson Shajila Abdulrahman is one among those who belong to the latter category and a picture of her recently went viral for all the right reasons. It was after Kerala’s Mathrubhumi newspaper published a picture of her continuing to shoot the ruckus being created by Sangh Parivar protests despite being hurt after she was attacked by the perpetrators, that she made it big on social media.

Shajila was returning to her office after speaking to some BJP leaders who have been on hunger strike for more than three weeks when the violence broke. She shared in an interaction with Scroll, “At that time a group of people began marching aggressively towards the Secretariat. They destroyed the hoardings put up by Left political parties and started attacking journalists.”

She added, “They had threatened to kill me. I ignored their threat. But I was shocked when I got that unexpected kick on my back. It was the worst experience in my professional career.”

She further shared, “I didn’t know where that kick came from. It caught me unawares and hurt my back. As I was writhing in pain, the attackers tried to snatch the camera, but I used all my strength to keep hold of it. I injured my neck in the melee.”

Despite incurring back and neck injuries, Shajila went to her office first thing after escaping the protests and submitted the footage before heading to the hospital for her treatment. “I wanted to hand over the visuals at the office before meeting the doctor. For me, it is duty first,” she shared.

Shajila is being widely appreciated for her courage and commitment all over social media.

H/T: Scroll