Atri Kar Becomes The First Transgender From Bengal To Write UPSC Exams After 2 Years Of Legal Struggle

There are laws and regulations for the third gender in our nation now but regardless, they still face a lot of discrimination and legal hassles.

The Supreme Court of India allowed transgender people to apply for education and employment using the ‘other’ category in the year 2014. However, the policy hasn’t been implemented in the majority of cities.

Atri Kar, 28-year-old transgender from Bengal, had to battle hard to be eligible for the West Bengal Civil Service Exams. Kar had to fight the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for two years, and finally got an interim order on February 27 from the CAT’s Calcutta bench and will now be able to take the exam. Following the decision, Kar became the first transgender from Bengal to write UPSC exams.

Although Kar has been granted the permission, they are still upset and frustrated with the struggle the third gender has to go through. According to Mirror Now, Kar said, “The order from the National Legal Services Authority in 2014 had clearly stated that transgender should be treated as the third gender and proper reservations should be extended to them. What is frustrating is that at every step, we still need to move court to be even enrol ourselves in the ‘other’ category (sic).“

“I have seen this part of the interim order and am still hopeful that I will finally be able to write the exam on June 3 in the ‘other’ category,” Kar added.

