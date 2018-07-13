Athlete Hima Das Creates History, Wins India Its First Ever Track Gold In A Global Event

Hima Das had run her first competitive race — an inter-district meet in Sivasagar, Assam — just 18 months ago. And now the 18-year-old broke records when she won gold the 400-meter final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, thus getting India its first ever track gold at a global event. The medal makes her the fourth Indian ever to win a medal at the Under-20 World Championships.

Daughter of a rice farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, she amazed everyone when she covered the 400 meter in 51.46 seconds.

“Her race begins in the final 80 meters. Her progress just shows how much potential she has. It has been just two years since she first wore spikes,” said her coach Nipon Das.

Her monumental victory has added her to the list of other amazing Indian athletes who have won medals at the World U20 Championships, like Seema Punia, who won the bronze medal in the discus throw (2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, who won a bronze in the discus throw in 2014 and Neeraj Chopra who made history when he won the gold medal in U-20 Championships in 2016.

“I keep telling Hima only one thing: Dream big. Because only a few are blessed with God-given talent. My aim was to try and make sure she is part of the relay team for the Asian Games. But she has surpassed all expectations by winning a world championship gold in the individual event,” said her coach.

H/T: The Indian Express