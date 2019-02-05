Athlete Garima Joshi Dreams Of Winning A Medal For India At Paralympics

An athlete from Uttarakhand, 21-year-old Garima Joshi was in Udupi in May 2018 to participate in a marathon when she met with an accident that confined her to bed. She sustained severe injuries on both her legs when a speeding car hit her, however, nothing deters this gritty woman from fulfilling her dreams of winning an Olympic medal for the country as she says, “So what if I can’t run? I will prepare for wheelchair games and participate in the Paralympics.”

Garima has been a national level gold winner in the 800 meters sprint and has also run half marathons before, but life threw a curveball for her when she met with the accident and her family grappled with severe financial constraints. Garima’s father, who used to work as a driver in Uttarakhand, lost his job, mortgaged their house and took loans from three banks to arrange money for her treatment and just when she met with the accident her mother was also diagnosed with cancer. As a result to provide for the family, Garima’s brother dropped out of college to work as domestic help in Mumbai.

Garima was provided financial help when Gurvinder Singh Chadha, an activist from Haldwani shared the plight of the family on various social media platforms and after her surgery she underwent rigorous physiotherapy.

Last year she took part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on a wheelchair and talking about his daughter who has a fighter’s spirit, Puran Singh told The Quint, “We lost hope but my daughter did not give up. She told us that she is perfectly fine, she is winning medals with the wheelchair, I don’t see any change in her.”

“I want to prove myself. Being pessimistic and only thinking negative in life isn’t going to get you anything, it will only harm your mind and body,” said Garima.

