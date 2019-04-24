At The Young Age Of 7, Licypriya Kangujam To Address UN On Disaster Risk Reduction

A Manipur native, seven-year-old Licypriya Kangujam is all set to address the United Nations at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland during the Sixth Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risks Reduction 2019 to be held from May 13 to 17 this year.

Studying in grade two, Licypriya is currently working as Child Disaster Risk Reduction Advocate in International Youth Committee (IYC). While she will be making the nation proud by representing children and youth of Asia-Pacific region at the conference, this isn’t the first time she will be doing so. Earlier in 2018, Licypriya was also invited for the 2018 Asia Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risks Reduction held in Mongolia.

Speaking to NorthEast Now, she said, “I get scared when I see people suffering and dying because of earthquakes, floods, and tsunami on TV. I cry when I see children losing their parents or people becoming homeless due to dangers of disasters. I urge everyone to join their hands, minds, and passions to create a better world for all of us.”

Licypriya who will be the youngest participant at the event convened by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) and the government of Switzerland, will be seen voicing the concern regarding the plans and methods to reduce damages/disasters caused by natural calamities under the theme – ‘Resilience Dividend: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Societies’.

