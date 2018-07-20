At The Book Launch Of ‘Secret Sauce,’ The Authors Talk About The Culinary History Of India

I moved to Jaipur eight years ago. Just a week in the new city, I started feeling homesick. Sensing my restlessness, my cousin offered to take me for a spin around the ‘real city’ as she called it. Walking through the alluring streets of Johari Bazaar I was already falling in love when I entered Laxmi Misthan Bhandaar. While my cousin raved about their food, my eyes found what they longed for, rose choorma in the most delectable pink hue, just how my mom makes it.

From that day on, no trip to Johri Bazaar is complete without a box of rose choorma and the LMB melt in the mouth tikki, deep fried to perfection in the richest of the ghee. Actually, the list goes on. Being a typical Rajasthani, nothing works better for me than the ghee-laden delectable finesses of daal baati choorma served at LMB. I know I use too many adjectives here but how else can I do justice to the alluring charm of the royal Rajasthani food?

I am sure if you have ever visited Jaipur, you must have an LMB story. The restaurant is synonymous with not just the culinary art but the cultural history of Jaipur.

That’s why it makes absolute sense when Ajay Agarwal, CEO of LMB says, “Jaipur humse hai, hum Jaipur se hain.” Speaking on how the history of Jaipur and the history of LMB rather intertwines, he shares how it goes back to when the very foundation stone of Jaipur was laid. “Today Jaipur has expanded multifold. But the city charm is still there, the real heritage is here,” he adds.

Owing to the iconic status that it has achieved in its almost 300-year-old journey, LMB readily found a place in Priya Bala and Jayanth Narayanan’s latest book Secret Sauce which captures the “inspiring stories of great Indian restaurants,” forty of them to be precise.

The LMB family with Priya and Jayanth at the book launch.

While Priya Bala is a well-known food critic and writer, Jayath runs a successful food business called Mani’s Dum Biryani. Thus, while Priya brought her passion and romantic love for food to the table, Jayanth tempered it with his expert knowledge – and the results were absolutely delectable, to say the least. Having read the book and thoroughly enjoying the engaging narrative, I can certainly vouch for that much.

In a one-to-one chat that I had with the two, they talked about LMB, the concept behind Secret Sauce and all that the book encompasses and more. Here are excerpts from the chat:

So let’s begin with where we are sitting, LMB. How did it appeal to you as ‘the’ most iconic restaurant in Jaipur and find a place in your book?

Priya: “The concept of this book was to become a showcase of India’s most iconic restaurants and we tried to be as pan-Indian as possible. Obviously, when we looked at Rajasthan, we looked at Jaipur and we looked at Jaipur’s LMB was the first thing that came to my mind. I know there are a couple of more restaurants but I don’t think anything else quite so much occupies the iconic place as LMB does.”

Jayanth: “We wanted to represent different parts of the country, different types of cuisines, different types of restaurants, so from that context we marked Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar, and so on.”

Did any of you have memories with LMB before conceiving the book?

Priya: “I have been here before. I have come, I have eaten the kachori, I was been asked to bring til paapdis. I came here during one of the lit fests and I was told that this is one of the must-dos.”

Jayanth: “I studied in Pilani and I used to come here on an overnight bus for the thaali. (laughs)”

What was that one thing about LMB that amazed you the most?

Jayanth: “For a business to survive for close to 300 years is stunning. Some of the world’s largest companies haven’t survived more than 50-60 years. Thus for a business to even survive so long, especially a family owned one and with the issues that come in when you pass on the business, what they have achieved and executed is just phenomenal.”

So does this charm of the family legacies run along all of the stories in the Secret Sauce?

Priya: Quite a few I will tell you. These are the ones who have struggled to endure. Running a restaurant is not like any other job, it takes so much out of you in terms of time and the effort. The endurance of it, the longevity and also the pride and passion that the consciousness of being the keepers of a great culinary legacy, that is something that runs through most of them.

Jayanth: (adding to Priya’s thought) “They have told us they feel that they have been given something so precious. They are almost under a pressure. The second generation that thinks ‘I have been given this let me just make money they fail.’ So they have certainly done something beyond that.

You can totally judge this book by its attractive cover.

What according to you would be that one new thing about the culinary history of India that the readers will learn from the book?

Priya: When we began the immediate purpose was to showcase the stories and tell them to people because they need to be celebrated for what they have achieved on the culinary landscape. Another thing, of course, was to document the food history of India.

Jayanth: (adds) And we were shocked that there is absolutely no documentation available on the history of this industry.

Priya: Some of them have a wiki page but there is absolutely nothing more. So I thought we have to become the narrators of this unwritten history.

What can startup restaurateurs learn from this book?

Priya: Jayanth may have a different answer for this. The romantic writer and the cook in me feels that food is a deeply rooted thing with history and passion. What goes into food is what translates on the plate. I also think food has a bigger purpose, it has to be tasty, it has to nourish you, it has to be good for you. So for all of that my learning from the book is that if you are small and new and you still do it with the greater purpose of making good food and feeding a certain population is your purpose then you make some money out of it. So I think those are the ones that will endure even 50 or 100 years from now. I think those that do it the other way around and say ‘Let’s make money, let’s set up a restaurant,’ they may seem to be scaling but I doubt they will be there for the long run.

Jayanth: That’s the romantic answer I will give you the practical answer. For a customer, is it actually a location business. So if you don’t start it in a place where people are not gonna come, there is no point in serving anything good.

Secondly, the proposition that is made to the customer should be crystal clear. They should have a clear idea of what to expect from the place.

A token of recognition that the authors presented to the restaurant.

Please tell me about the women restauranteurs who have been included in the book.

Priya: There are three. Hema Malini of MTR is one of them. So the man who started the chain passed off unexpectedly, None of the children had been groomed for the job. They were wondering if they should just shut down and then Hema Malini stepped in. (Looking at Jayant) She must be really young back then. So she stepped in and said I will take over and now she is well known across the country. She also brought the two brothers in, much later though.

Jayanth: The other one is Ritu Dalmia, a chef turned restauranteur. She is a passionate cook, comes from a well known family. Food was her passion and she is doing a great job. She started her restaurant in 1994 and she has thrived for 24 years and that is remarkable. She has a lot of women chefs which again is something that you don’t see often.

Priya: Also, she picks up untrained people. She works a lot with women and empowers them like her number two now is another wonderful chef Anumitra Ghosh.

How according to you does the culinary history of a place contribute to its cultural history?

Priya: Food is a huge part of the culture. It is a living part of the culture. Say like a monument or an edifice is lifeless but food has a soul. It is a great place to explore a culture, to understand the people, and if you come to Jaipur and see all the palaces but have not eaten the thaali or the ghevar that it remains incomplete, right? We need to value our culinary heritage as much as we do our archaeological heritage.

Jayath: I think it’s probably the most undervalued piece of culture. It doesn’t get any support from the government. It doesn’t get any UNESCO status. And yet it is such a thriving industry.

Okay, let’s end this on a foodie note. What is that one dish from LMB that you swear by?

Both in unison: Daal Baati Choorma!