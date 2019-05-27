At Just 25, BJD’s Chandrani Murmu Has Become The Youngest Member of Parliament In India

Chandrani Murmu, an engineering graduate from Odisha, has created history by becoming the youngest member of parliament in India at the age of 25. She managed the feat despite being pitted against BJP’s Ananta Nayak, a two-time MP from BJP.

Murmu is all set to represent the tribal-dominated Keonjhar region of Odisha as an MP now. It indeed is a big win considering the fact that Chandrani just made her foray into politics. In fact, she was looking for a job after finishing her mechanical engineering before she decided to give politics a try.

She is now determined to work for the youth and women along with the tribals in Keonjhar. She plans to adopt a go-getter attitude and yield results within the stipulated time period instead of leaving behind a trail of impractical and unfulfilled promises.

Hindustan Times reported her as saying that developing industries and generating employment would be two of her key focusses during her time as the MP in the area. She added, “It is unfortunate that the employment crisis is high in a mineral-rich district like Keonjhar. I would represent the youth and women of my state at the Centre.”

