At JLF, A Cook, An Interior Designer And An Author Shared The Secrets Of Food And Health

A magnificent cook, a renowned interior designer, and a former model-turned author- a rather mismatched trio, don’t you think? But if you attended JLF 2018’s session Of Dasterkhans and Diet Regimes: Cookbooks Across Generations, you will agree with me when I say how wonderfully they complemented each other.

Let me connect the dots for you here. The speakers at this session of JLF 2018 were Chanda Sur, an inventive and author of the book ‘Lucknow Cookbook’ which she co-authored with her daughter, Sunita Kohli, an interior designer and architect known for redesigning the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Lucknow Cookbook presents the city’s culinary expression of its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, something that Chand, an ardent fan of cooking, excels at. She passed on her love of cooking to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She narrated how she didn’t know cooking initially and used to experiment a lot in the kitchen. “But the best thing is my husband ate it all. Well, obviously it was nice, or he wouldn’t have tasted my experiments again! He even appointed a chef for me, from whom I took the basic lessons of cooking,” said Chand, with a smile on her face as she reminisced about the old days.

“Oh, she is being modest here. She actually gives a major twist to even a three-line-recipe dish. Like, in this book, there is the recipe for brownies. Simple, right? But instead of adding butter to it, she suggests the addition of peanut oil which makes it more soft and wholesome,” added Sunita.

The other prominent speaker was Shvetha Jaishankar, a former model and Miss India winner who is now an entrepreneur and has authored the book, ‘Gorgeous: Eat Well Look Great’ which is a collection of recipes and conversations with India’s top models and actors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Priyanka Chopra,and several others and chronicles Shvetha’s own battle with weight and food-related issues. It puts across the importance of taking care of yourself by giving priority to fitness and well-being.

“Well, the industry is brimming with beauty standards and every other day a new ‘formula’ to attain fitness appears. Something which is healthy today, won’t occupy the same position tomorrow. Like beetroot, yesterday it was good, now it is not. Better is to find out your balance on the food you normally take,” she said.

“We think that models just eat lettuce, salads and all the ‘slimming stuff’- wrong! They too gorge on the same food as we do but do so in a manner that it doesn’t affect their body’s fitness level. Who says that you’ve to give up on the deliciousness that ‘Lucknows Cookbook’ brings, just know when the delicacy will end up being a hazard. Balance is the key here, people!” she added.

Ah, fitness and food- my enemy and my best friend. Wanting to bring about a harmony between the two, I engaged in a conversation with Shvetha as we walked out of the premises of the session hall.

Me: Do you think the beauty standards of the fashion industry alter ways in which one consumes food?

Shvetha: Oh, yes! Totally! And that’s the reason I wrote my book ‘Gorgeous: Eat Well Look Great’ to tell people that you don’t have to eat less, or give up on eating food itself to fit these standards which even school kids are falling prey to. You need to learn to be healthy with the food you eat, by knowing how to balance it, there is no other sane way.

Me: But with social media, don’t you think it is rather hard to not succumb to these standards?

Shvetha: I agree, so that means one has to do some noise cancellation here and block these out. After all, your body is your journey and you decide the paths you want it to walk on.

Me: Well, our fashion industry has done one more thing- modelled our thinking into finding only slim people as fit and body shaming anyone with even the slightest curve.

Shvetha: Yeah, many times it tends to go this way. But what should matter is do you feel healthy, strong? Do you have any illness? Does your skin look good? Because this is how your body tells you it is fit or not.

I would also like to add that extreme is not good- extra dieting, extra exercising, binge eating just topple the balance over.