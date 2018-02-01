At 53, Purnima Govindarajulu Filed A Case Of Child Sexual Abuse Against Her Perpetrator

An Indian-origin Canadian conservation scientist, Purnima Govindarajulu, approached Woman and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday with her plea of appropriate action to be taken against the man who sexually abused her as a child. She took this step after the police expressed their confusion on which laws to apply to a 40-year-old abuse case.

But the problem is that the existing legal framework has no provisions for adult survivors to register complaints against their perpetrators. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) is unclear on whether a case of child sexual abuse can be reported after the survivor has crossed the age of 18. While, POCSO was enacted in 2012, cases prior to that fall the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and even that contains a multitude of statute limitations.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Stuti Kacker, having met Purnima, reflected on the fact that the laws that already exist provide no recourse to survivors if they file cases after crossing the age of 18. “Since survivors carry the scars of child sexual abuse all through their lives, we are exploring ways of helping them. Even before this case, several people have met us in this regard including male survivors of child sexual abuse,” said Kacker.

In the case of Purnima, it was at the age of 23, after she had moved to Canada in the wake of her father’s death, that she realized that what happened to her was child sexual abuse. “I was six years old, growing up in Chennai when I was first sexually abused by a cousin’s husband. My family was financially weak and my mother was very sick. They were wealthy, their daughter was only a few years younger and so I was often sent to stay at their house. It got worse when I was 10-13 years old, especially at night, when he would use his mouth or finger. I blocked out much of the details,” she said.

Having an inkling that her culprit hasn’t given up on his ways, she decided to speak out following which one of her young cousins confessed to being abused by the same relative as well.

A ‘General Occurrence Report’ was prepared by the Canadian police based on Purnima’s testimony and an audio recording of a phone conversation where her abuser allegedly confessed to sexually abusing her to her brother.

“Canadian police told me that I could use the report to pursue a police case in India since the incident happened in India. I approached Chennai police with the complaint. Though they were very helpful and took down my complaint, they were at a loss as to which laws they could apply in this case,” she said.

All over the world, there have been cases where adults have reported cases of their sexual abuse as a child. Keeping this in mind the Ministry of Woman and Child Development is making efforts to bring justice to survivors of such cases in India.

“The accounts given by adult survivors, of Catholic priests sexually abusing them when they were little, is a point in case. Even in Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s case, which started the MeToo movement, some of the victims got the courage to speak up only 20 years later even though they were adults at the time of the incident. Our ministry will pursue this issue seriously,” said a senior official.

H/T: The Indian Express