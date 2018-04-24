Astronauts Are Reading Books To Kids From International Space Station To Promote STEM

While on a star mission on International Space Station and wandering amidst stars, astronauts are indulged in one more work – reading to kids their favourite bedtime stories (mostly space stories). Surprised?

The project was started by the non-profit Global Space Education Foundation to show children that learning and literacy can also be entertaining. Another major aim was also to engage them with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Patricia Tribe, the former director of education at Space Center Houston, came up with this idea. Choosing astronauts as storytellers was a brilliant way to show kids the interiors of the Space Station. She told Huffington Post, “What better role models to engage kids in science and to engage them in reading? You’re not only looking and listening to the books, you’re looking around the International Space Station.”

Rosie Revere, Engineer Written by: Andrea Beaty Read by: Astronaut Kate Rubins A beautifully-illustrated tale of a girl and her dream to become a great engineer. Where some people see rubbish, Rosie Revere sees inspiration. Alone in her room at night, shy Rosie constructs great inventions from odds and ends.

The Story Time from Space team, which includes astronauts, scientists, educators and others, follows some important guidelines when it comes to choosing the books. The books have to be neat and read to children in about 15 minutes. “We don’t want to perpetuate any misinformation,” said Patricia.

The books involve some sort of concept regarding STEM and, most important, be accurate.

In addition to the reading sessions, the Story Time from Space team is preparing to add to its site footage of kid-friendly science experiments performed on the International Space Station. Its members are also working on a curriculum that coincides with the project and their research to share with educators and librarians. “Everybody thinks space is pretty cool, so it’s a nice way to capture the audience and capture the kids so they are enjoying space,” Patricia said.

H/T: Huffington Post