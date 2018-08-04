Assam’s Former Chief Minister Syeda Anwara Taimur’s Name Is Missing From NRC

Syeda Anwara Taimur is among the notable names missing from the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The state’s lone woman former Chief Minister, who is residing in Australia, was the first Muslim woman to occupy the top post in any state.

”It is sad that my name is not there in the list. I will return to Assam in the last week of August and then initiate the process to get mine and my family’s name enlisted in the National Register of Citizens (NRC),” she said as reported by The Indian Express.

Taimur had headed the state government from December 1980 to June 1981. She has been ailing for some years and is living with her son in Australia but now plans to return to the country. She said she had “requested a relative to submit the application for the family’s inclusion in the NRC, but maybe it could not be done due to some reasons.”

Clarifying the reason, the NRC authorities said that there was no legacy data of the former Chief Minister available with them. They added that it was not possible for them to ascertain whether she and her family members had applied for inclusion of their names in the draft NRC.

”We have come to know from media reports that our party member and Assam’s first woman Chief Minister’s name does not figure in the list. There are others like former president Fakhruddin Ali’s nephew whose names do not figure in the NRC. This is a serious matter,” said AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam.

“The NRC is full of errors and we will soon meet NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela and then chalk out our future course of action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taimur’s Guwahati residence near the Rajdhani Masjid in Dispur is lying vacant. The complete draft of the NRC released on July 30 included the names of 2.89 crore people, out of the 3.29 applicants, with the names of over 40 lakh people excluded.

