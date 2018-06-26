Assam’s Ashmita Chaliha Wins First Senior Ranking Tournament, May Get Selected In Asian Games Squad 2018

On Sunday, Ashmita Chaliha, an 18-year-old Assamese, has won her first senior ranking badminton tournament, in Hyderabad. By winning the Hyderabad tournament and also as she had reached the semi-finals in Bengaluru, she stands a chance of making it to India’s 2018 Asian Games squad.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “[If I’m picked] it will be the first time I’ll be in the Indian team for a senior tournament. I have played Asian and world juniors before, but now I’m looking forward to playing with Saina [Nehwal] and [PV] Sindhu.”

Last December, she had lost the quarter-finals of the junior national championships in Guwahati even though she had bagged gold medals in the individual and mixed-team events at the inaugural South Asia Regional Badminton Tournament. She began the 2018 season with her the jump to the senior category on the national circuit and playing in four senior ranking tournaments before the one in Hyderabad.

She trains at the Assam Badminton Academy under Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan and India’s Suranjan Bhobora who describes her previous loses as a result of a mental block. He explains that she would win the first game but then lose confidence and start making errors. “I told her that if she could only play during tournaments like how she does during training, she will win everything,” he said. “She used to get tense during matches and wasn’t mentally tough.”

“She is a very talented girl and has already performed at the junior level,” he added. “The only thing left is to prove herself at the senior level, which she has now started doing. It’s a long time since an Assam player has won the all-India title, especially in singles. Hopefully, this is a start.”

Ashmita took up badminton at the age of seven on her father’s insistence who wanted her to play a sport. Though she didn’t like badminton initially, her interest grew as started winning district- and state-level tournaments.

“She plays like a boy because she practices a lot with boys,” said Bhobora. “We are still working on her mental and physical strength and her stamina. At the senior level, she has to beat all kinds of players, so she has to become more physically fit and reduce her errors.”

