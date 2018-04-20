Assamese Film ‘Alifa’ Hints On The State’s Deep-Rooted Issues Of Class Struggle And Urban Environmentalism

Last winter, as part of an eviction drive in Assam to apparently clear a wildlife sanctuary of alleged illegal construction, hundreds of houses on a hillock on the eastern fringes of Guwahati were demolished.

Having lost their houses earlier to floods and erosion that ravage Assam every monsoon, families were rendered homeless by the drive. And chased by the rampaging Brahmaputra river that had swallowed up their farming land, they had arrived in the big metropolis for survival. Cheap cartel-controlled real estate on the city’s periphery was what most could afford.

Deep Choudhury’s National Award winning film Alifa could easily be the story of one such family, told through the eyes of a preteen girl. Alifa lives with her daily-wage labourer parents, Ali and Fatima, and younger brother Faizal, in a one-room house on a hill overlooking Guwahati. Like many displaced people, Ali has come to the city from Lower Assam’s low-lying Barpeta, fleeing the wrath of the river. The hill where he now stays with his family is part of a protected forest area, and the family pays a monthly protection fee to the local forest guard to turn a blind eye to their existence.

Many years ago, while trekking up a hill on the outskirts of Guwahati, Deep had met a person named Ali. “The city looked beautiful from up there, but when I spoke to the people who lived there, they told me that their life was full of hardships,” he shared with Scroll in an interview. He then wrote a story based on his conversations with the people living in the area, and later developed it into a screenplay, “I thought it turned out rather well, so I decided to make a film,” he said about his debut venture Alfia that casts Baharul Islam, Jaya Seal Ghosh, Victor Banerjee and Prasun Gain.

Alifa and her family have to make themselves okay with lot more than poverty-induced suffering. They are Bengali Muslims, the most vilified community in Assam and routinely branded as “Bangladeshis” in a state haunted by the spectre of the illegal migrant. So each time Ali is late for work or fails to pay the forest guard on time, he has to undergo the ignominy of being called “Miya” – a popular pejorative alluding to his supposed dubious nationality. Even a well-meaning employer while making small talk asks if he was born on the “other side”.

However, Choudhury insisted that he didn’t set out to make a political film that reflects on the controversial subjects of nationality and migration in Assam. “Ali just happened to be a Bengali Muslim. It wasn’t a conscious decision. I regard cinema as a pure art form and there was no attempt to politicise. The lack of an apparent effort to “politicise” may have actually worked for Alifa. The film does not fall into the trap of masquerading as a preachy social justice treatise.”

Subtly but incisively, the film also points out the double standards of urban environmentalism in Assam. But beyond the politics of language and identity, Alifa is at its heart a story about a young girl wanting to go to school and spread her wings when everything from nature to her parents’ troubled marriage are conspiring against her. Which may make the movie seem like a tale of class struggle, but Deep’s deft touches ensure that Alifa is anything but cliched. In fact, Alifa could well be one of the bravest films to have come out of Assam in recent times.

