Assam Rickshaw Puller Ahmed Ali Has Set Up 9 Schools In 4 Decades With His Earnings

Years ago, Ahmed Ali had to drop out of school due to the financial conditions of his family. He then became a rickshaw-puller in Madhurbond village, Patherkandi circle of Karimganj district, Assam.

Ahmed, who is now an 82-year-old rickshaw puller, has restored our faith in humanity. He has set up nine schools in the last four decades in Madhurbond and its adjoining areas. He set up the first school in the year 1978 by selling off his land and collecting small amounts of money from the villagers.

Of the nine schools, three are lower primary schools, five are middle schools, and one is a high school. His aim was to set up 10 institutions and he now wishes to set up a college. “I am getting old and want to make my village a developed one through education. Illiteracy is a sin, the root cause of all ills. Most families face problems because of lack of education,” Telegraph reported.

The father of seven children and husband of two wives, Ahmed is extremely happy to have all of his children educated and see children of his village going to schools. Ahmed, for his commendable contribution and selfless act, was recently felicitated by Patherkandi MLA Krishnendu Paul who also sanctioned Rs 11 lakh for the development of Ahmed Ali High School from the multi-sectoral development programme fund under the Union ministry of minority affairs.

He was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 42nd Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. He said, “When I got to read in your letters how a rickshaw puller from Karimganj in Assam, Ahmed Ali, has built nine schools for underprivileged children, it gave me a glimpse into the nation’s willpower.”

H/T: The Telegraph