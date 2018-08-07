Assam Girl Narrates Her Ordeal To Police After She was Trafficked To Delhi And Forced Into Sex Work

In Delhi, Aminul allegedly handed her over to two persons identified as Aabdin and Anwar who kept her in an accommodation in Burari for two days. “Those two raped me,” she alleged. Two days later, she was allegedly sold to Amarjeet Singh alias Lucky and his wife Neha who had been keeping her in their house in Sanjay Enclave near Mukarba Chowk for about a month till she managed to flee and reach the police station.
The police were able to reach Amarjeet after the girl identified the house on July 19. Although the house was found empty, the police located Amarjeet after inquiring about him from the neighbours. His number was obtained, his call records were examined, and he was finally arrested on July 21.
During his interrogation, the police found out that he bought the girl from Aabdin and Anwar for Rs. 10,000. Anwar was arrested from Burari the same day.
The girl was forced into sex work, including at a ‘spa’ in a mall in Sonipat and a few privately owned houses. “There were a lot of men who raped me. I hated when they touched me, but Neha used to beat me when I showed reluctance,” she said. A raid was conducted in the mall and Sandeep, a customer, was then arrested.
The girl also said that she was sexually assaulted by Amarjeet in the initial days. For which he allegedly told the police that “he has to teach the staff when they are starting out”, during the interrogation.
After the medical examination was conducted on July 19, the girl was found to be a few weeks pregnant. When she was informed, she was horrified, “My parents will call me a prostitute”. She was then counselled and told about various options, including abortion, which she considered.
So far, Aminul, Neha, and spa owners Saheb Singh and Simran are absconding. An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections of sexual exploitation, confinement, causing hurt, rape and criminal conspiracy, and sections of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act have been registered against the accused.
The police have informed the North-East Cell of the Delhi Police and Assam Bhavan while the victim is staying at a shelter home.
H/T: The Hindu