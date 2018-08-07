Assam Girl Narrates Her Ordeal To Police After She was Trafficked To Delhi And Forced Into Sex Work

A 22-year-old girl from Assam was trafficked, in the name of a job, to Delhi by her colleague named Aminul from a factory. The girl was raped after he sold her to two men in the capital.

The horrific incident came to notice when on July 18 the girl managed to flee from her captivity and reached Mahendra Park police station in Delhi. The girl who spoke in Assamese narrated her ordeal to a translator at the police station. It all started with her being lured by a job offer in Delhi’s clothing manufacturing company by Aminul, whom she met at a Guwahati’s nutritional drink manufacturing factory, where she worked.

“He told me he would get me a job in a cloth manufacturing company in Delhi,” she told the police, as reported by The Hindu.

The girl hailing from Assam reached Guwahati after she fled her home in the state’s Hojai district because of a spat with her farmer father, step-mother, and siblings. “I had fought with my siblings, so my father scolded and thrashed me. I was furious, so I left the house and took a train to Guwahati.” She revealed what her father told her, “We do not care if you live or die.”