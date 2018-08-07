Tuesday, August 07 2018, 09:59:09
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

Assam Girl Narrates Her Ordeal To Police After She was Trafficked To Delhi And Forced Into Sex Work

  • IWB Post
  •  August 7, 2018

A 22-year-old girl from Assam was trafficked, in the name of a job, to Delhi by her colleague named Aminul from a factory. The girl was raped after he sold her to two men in the capital.

The horrific incident came to notice when on July 18 the girl managed to flee from her captivity and reached Mahendra Park police station in Delhi. The girl who spoke in Assamese narrated her ordeal to a translator at the police station. It all started with her being lured by a job offer in Delhi’s clothing manufacturing company by Aminul, whom she met at a Guwahati’s nutritional drink manufacturing factory, where she worked.

“He told me he would get me a job in a cloth manufacturing company in Delhi,” she told the police, as reported by The Hindu.

The girl hailing from Assam reached Guwahati after she fled her home in the state’s Hojai district because of a spat with her farmer father, step-mother, and siblings. “I had fought with my siblings, so my father scolded and thrashed me. I was furious, so I left the house and took a train to Guwahati.” She revealed what her father told her, “We do not care if you live or die.”

In Delhi, Aminul allegedly handed her over to two persons identified as Aabdin and Anwar who kept her in an accommodation in Burari for two days. “Those two raped me,” she alleged. Two days later, she was allegedly sold to Amarjeet Singh alias Lucky and his wife Neha who had been keeping her in their house in Sanjay Enclave near Mukarba Chowk for about a month till she managed to flee and reach the police station.

The police were able to reach Amarjeet after the girl identified the house on July 19. Although the house was found empty, the police located Amarjeet after inquiring about him from the neighbours. His number was obtained, his call records were examined, and he was finally arrested on July 21.

During his interrogation, the police found out that he bought the girl from Aabdin and Anwar for Rs. 10,000. Anwar was arrested from Burari the same day.

The girl was forced into sex work, including at a ‘spa’ in a mall in Sonipat and a few privately owned houses. “There were a lot of men who raped me. I hated when they touched me, but Neha used to beat me when I showed reluctance,” she said. A raid was conducted in the mall and Sandeep, a customer, was then arrested.

The girl also said that she was sexually assaulted by Amarjeet in the initial days. For which he allegedly told the police that “he has to teach the staff when they are starting out”, during the interrogation.

After the medical examination was conducted on July 19, the girl was found to be a few weeks pregnant. When she was informed, she was horrified, “My parents will call me a prostitute”. She was then counselled and told about various options, including abortion, which she considered.

So far, Aminul, Neha, and spa owners Saheb Singh and Simran are absconding. An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections of sexual exploitation, confinement, causing hurt, rape and criminal conspiracy, and sections of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act have been registered against the accused.

The police have informed the North-East Cell of the Delhi Police and Assam Bhavan while the victim is staying at a shelter home.

H/T: The Hindu

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X