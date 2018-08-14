ASP Atul Kulkarni Is Bringing The Police To The Masses To Curb The Growing Crime Rate

When it comes to the police-public dynamic, it is often seen that the latter tends to maintain a certain distance from the former and are far more afraid of the police than they are of being victims of a crime. They fear that their complaints will not be heard or they will face ill-treatment.

It was with the intention to bridge this gap that IPS officer Atul V Kulkarni, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) in Bhayandar Thane, decided that if the citizens cannot come to the police then the police should go to them. He established two divisions for the convenience of the public—a Drug Cell and a women’s cell called the Bharosa (Trust) Cell.

“We established a triple action plan to tackle the drug abuse problem in the city. The first step was to create awareness through school rallies, exhibitions, street plays, flash mobs, society meetings etc. We also started a helpline number that people can call, and our team will reach the location within 10-15 minutes!” said Kulkarni. Within six months, about 20,500 people were reached by the Thane police.

“We have also started counseling sessions. This is a completely community-based initiative. Here we have involved doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, NGO and the media. We have seen a good success rate since 20 people from our rehabilitation center have started their own businesses. We also help them get employment, so they have a less chance of going back to doing drugs,” he added.

He also established Bharosa (Trust) cells for women. “Whatever complaints women have about family issues, harassment related to a girl child, sexual assault are addressed here,” he said.

But the challenge they faced her was the fact that often women, knowing that they are victims of abuse, choose to keep mum.

“There are quarrels in housing societies, with neighbors, when children are playing together. And at times, things escalate to an unfortunate level. We address all such issues related to women under the Bharosa cell. Now, some women approach us directly at the station. But for those who are unable to do so, we have established the Nirbhaya Pathaks—vans that patrol streets and housing societies. Women officers in civil clothes drive around in these vans and keep an eye out for sexual predators, instances of ragging etc,” ASP Kulkarni said.

“We have installed complaint boxes in schools in Thane. Girls can give anonymous complaints there. Every Monday, a police officer takes out the complaint chits, in front of the principal, and then we address them one by one,” he added.

Under the Bharosa cells, even friends can file complaints on behalf of the victims, and WhatsApp complaints can also be filed.

H/T: The Better India