Asmita Basu Of Amnesty International India Believes ‘Bystander Intervention’ Can Help Fight Online Violence Against Women

It was on May 18, 2016, that Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development in India, raised the need of treating Online Violence Against Women akin to violence in the real world. Maneka’s concern was followed by an announcement by the Home Ministry about the plan to launch a portal called “Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children” (CCPWC) that will enable women to raise complaints about online abuse.

While MHA has begun implementing “Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children” (CCPWC) under the Nirbhaya Fund a lot needs to be done in the case of cyber crimes that the authorities refuse to take seriously to take action against them. Online trolling has become more rampant than ever and the victim and online violence is rearing its ugly head unabashedly owing to the lack of awareness.

About a month ago my sister showed up at my house all upset. I soon found out that somebody had made some really derogatory comments about her at her college’s Facebook post. It was almost impossible to track the culprit as he did it from a fake id and it got even worse when we tried to reach him and request to take off the post as he started threatening of defaming her. Although we managed to get the posts deleted by the administrator of the page just a couple of hours later, the damage was already incurred.

Finally, hope has come in through the news that Amnesty International India has launched The Online Violence Against Women campaign, #OVAW to address the growing problem of online violence and abuse against women. Backdoors 2018, a music festival is being organized by The Humming Tree in association with Amnesty International India in order to support their Online Violence Against Women campaign.

We got in touch with Asmita Basu, Programmes Director, Amnesty International India who believes that “Music and art have always been powerful partners in the fight for justice because they possess an ability to stir something deep within us. We are proud to collaborate with The Humming Tree to host ‘Backdoors 2018’, a music festival with a cause. Backdoors 2018 is all about bringing people together and advocating for change through music.”

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

It says in your article About Online Violence Against Women In India that 28% of women who experienced online abuse said they intentionally reduced their online presence. Could you please guide women’s actions to ensure their right to be online?

Women should not step down. What do women generally get trolled for? Expressing their opinions and thus exercising their basic civil rights. They get trolled just for expressing their opinions on an event or somebody’s comment which is a democratic right. At Amnesty International, we try to explain it to women that the physical violence that has been inflicted on women all this while is being continued online and just like you would not tolerate somebody who abuses you on the road you should not take it lying down when it happens to you online either.

Why do you use the term ‘online violence’ and not ‘online abuse’?

While the two terms are often used interchangeably, violence is a somewhat broader category that encompasses both abuse and harassment.

There are some laws adopted by all the social media platforms against online abuse. Where do you think are the loopholes in these laws which are making them obsolete?

If you look at Twitter and Facebook’s privacy policy, you will see that they have quite a lot of laws. It is their implementation where the actual problem lies. So we need to reach out to them and report the issue for effective implementation.

If that is the case then please share with us some laws that you think every person should know about.

Section 67 of the IT Act mirrors Section 292 of India’s substantive Criminal Law, the Indian Penal Code (‘IPC’), which makes the sale of obscene publications illegal. The Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986 (‘IRWA’) penalizes any representation of women on print media that is “indecent, or derogatory to, or denigrating women, or is likely to deprave, corrupt or injure the public morality or morals”. Section 66A of the IT Act criminalizes the sending of any “grossly offensive” messages or messages that cause “annoyance” or “ill will”.

(While she stated the laws to me, Asmita was kind enough to send me a PDF that contained all the legal information that a woman would ever need for matters concerning cyber crimes. Check it out here.)

Can you recollect an instance when a case was registered and the culprit was actually penalized?

Sadly, the thing is that I can quote more examples where women have been asked to shut up and have been somehow punished for standing up. For instance, the time when two girls were arrested over their Facebook post questioning the shutdown in Mumbai during Bal Thackeray’s funeral with the comment also leading to an attack on the clinic of an uncle of one of them by Sena activists. We need to realize how precious the right of freedom of expression is. We need to guard it and prevent the abuse.

Can you give us an idea of the frequency of online abuse, the number of times it gets reported and the number of times an action is taken?

A 2016 research by Feminism in India says that out of a sample size of 500 women only a third of them actually reported the online abuse that they went through to police while 58% of them accepted that they had faced it. 36% of respondents who had experienced harassment online took no action at all. 28% reported that they had intentionally reduced their online presence after suffering online abuse Some respondents found it hard to think of online harassment on par with violence, even though 30% of those who had experienced it found it “extremely upsetting” and 15% reported that it leads to mental health issues like depression, stress, and insomnia.” Just 11% of them actually got relevant support and help, and 38% of them reported that they didn’t get any help from the police at all.

What is Amnesty International India planning to do to combat it?

Well, the first step towards it would be our collaboration with The Humming Tree for the Backdoors 2018 which is a music festival with a cause. Backdoors 2018 is all about bringing people together and advocating for change through music that will go on from February 14 to 17. We are trying to reach a wider younger audience who actually use social media through the initiative. Amnesty’s strength lies in campaigning and we are continuing that to spread awareness about it. We are reaching out to women in 7 different countries and trying to learn about their experiences of online abuse.

Can you quote an instance when you faced online abuse, got involved in a conversation with the troll and could actually make him see reason?

When you work with an organization like Amnesty International, this is an everyday affair. Though I am not an active social media person probably owing to my age, yes, I know a younger colleague who was trolled brutally online and when she tried to reason with him it got even worse. So yes it didn’t work. How can you anyway reason with a person who is doing something with the agenda of just doing it? It got worse when she tried to counterpoint. So no I can’t really quote an example where somebody could make the troll see reason.

There are dedicated accounts on Twitter and Facebook made just for trolling. How can we reach to these platforms and ask them to see through the matter?

Like I already mentioned Facebook and Twitter have existing policies which are very good. It is at the implementation level where it gets tough.

Many a time no heed is paid to women who raise instances of online abuse as many people still believe that it is not as real as the physical abuse. Share with us how real are the effects of online trolling?

There are a lot of impacts actually. Like a study by Amnesty found that quite a number of women deliberately distance themselves from social media after facing online abuse. We documented the impacts of online abuse in all the seven countries that we are reaching out. There are quite serious mental impacts like intimidation and even depression. Of course, it damages the person on a psychological level. Imagine getting threats like we will kill your or gang-rape or we will kill your family. For so many people it is extremely scary just to imagine that, God forbid, what if something like that happens for real? Like some time ago in a similar incident Sagarika Ghosh’s minor daughter’s name and school were revealed online. So the viciousness of the attack is such that it, of course, impacts you on a deep psychological level. I will be meeting Gurmehar Kaur at the event today and discuss her experience of online abuse too.

What do you think triggers these trolls?

Trolling happens to all genders. Like generally, it is the anti-government people who have to face a lot of online abuse.

For women, the attack also gets gendered. They face it because they are women. Barkha Dutt is probably the most trolled journalist online and it because she is a woman that she gets it at this level. Sometimes the target is based on gender plus also the additional identity. A Dalit woman would be a more likely target than a general woman. For example, if you go through the kind of trolling that Rana Ayyub goes through you will find out that here minority status is a direct target many a time.

What are the measures that we as individuals can take to fight online abuse when it is happening to us and also when it is happening to someone else?

Firstly, there are existing laws and options for reporting on the social media platforms and they should be used better and more often.

Secondly, women should complain instead of taking a step back and abstaining from social media.

Thirdly, the onus shouldn’t be just on the women who are going through it but also the social media providers who should ensure a hassle-free and safe experience for them.

Lastly, it is also the duty of all of us and we should raise a voice when we see something happening to somebody. There is this thing called ‘bystander intervention’ which is integral and very necessary to do away with online abusing.