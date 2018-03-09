AskVena: What Do I Do To Experience More Pleasure And Joy In My Sex Life?

Your relationship with your own body is the basis of your experiences in sex. The more you love your body the more pleasure, joy, and freedom you’ll feel.

During their childhood and adolescence, most girls would have picked up attitudes of embarrassment or even shame about their bodies from the adults around them. It’s one of the rules of patriarchy: shame girls and women about their bodies and they’ll have a harder time flourishing.

Well, all that nonsense stops now. Wherever you are in life, whatever your age, you can reclaim the power of loving your own body.

We’re not going to skirt around the issue. We’re going to proudly develop a loving relationship with our breasts. Yes, that’s right. Your chest is a seat of your pleasure and satisfaction as well as your health.

Breast massage is a well-known tool for promoting health in the Yogic-Ayurvedic system, as well as in the Chinese Taoist system. Massaging the soft tissue of the breasts helps to create flow in the hormonal system and pranic system of the body. Prana is the subtle aspect of breath and life in the body. When prana flows well the system is healthy. When it gets sluggish and stuck, illness can follow. Mentally and emotionally you can feel stuck, unhappy, lacking in energy and perkiness.

Here are two ways to massage your breasts:

1) Using the tips of your fingers massage gently in circles moving up and out. Use your right hand on your right breast and left hand on your left breast. Start with your fingertips between your breasts. Let them rest there for a moment. Then move them up, around the top, out to the sides and down the outside, underneath and back to the middle. Make smooth circles. Keep your touch light. And let your attention rest on the touch of your fingertips.

2) Use the palms of your hands to massage the whole breast and area around it. You can vary the pressure. Let your hands play and move intuitively over your breasts. Allow a quality of innocence and fun to be present in your touch and attitude. This is one of the most empowering acts of self-care you can do for your body.

Enjoy!

Feature image source