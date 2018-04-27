AskVena: Oral Pleasure Is Complex Business, How Do I Give A Really Good Blow Job?

When it comes to sex, one of the first questions I’m asked by women is, “How do you give a really good blow job?” Oral pleasure is complex business with delicate genital skin meeting tongue, saliva and possibly teeth. There’s a lot going on!

The main mistake is to go straight for taking his penis into your mouth, full on. Save that for later. Build up to it. Each man is different and will have different preferences. But here is a basic guide that will give you a good structure for giving oral sex.

Three phases of oral pleasure:

Think of it as a dance, choreographed into three different steps!

First: Skirt around the edges. This first phase builds up his anticipation. Kiss and nibble the skin on his inner thighs, hips and the hairy bit around his penis. This will be very arousing for him.

Second: Blow with your breath. Purse your lips and blow onto his genitals. Keep your mouth and face a few inches away, so that there is a gap between his skin and yours. You’re making contact with your breath alone. After phase one, this phase sees you pulling back a little, creating distance between your mouth and his skin. This will intensify his anticipation. It will also make him more sensitive to your touch. His attention will be on the sensation of your breath on his body. This is subtler than the sensation of your mouth. His pleasure receptors will automatically become more aroused as he is exposed to this subtler sensation.

Third: Now you can take him into your mouth. Get a good steady rhythm going. Make sure your neck is in a comfortable position. Slow down your movement. Then speed it up. Then slow down again. This variation will send waves of pleasure through him.

Additional twists of pleasure: Use your hands to stroke his torso, or to hold his hands. This brings more intimacy to the dance of oral pleasure.

