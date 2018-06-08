AskVena: My Husband Complains That It’s Always Him Who Initiates Sex. Where Am I Wrong?

When Tanya came to see me she was upset. She had always thought that her sex life with her husband was good. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He told me that he was tired of always being the one to initiate sex! I thought I was doing the right thing. I mean, aren’t you meant to let the man make the first move?”

I explained to Tanya that this was an old-fashioned idea and that men need to feel desired as well – especially in a long-term relationship. “That’s exactly what he said!” she confirmed, very surprised. “This is totally new to me. What do I do?”

Women have been schooled into ignoring their desires. Without being conscious of it, many women think of themselves as sex objects, not sex subjects. What I mean by that is that they ignore the fact that they have sexual desires. You may be thinking, “Seeing yourself as sex object means that you don’t respect yourself.” But many women respect themselves in that they have high standards of ethics and behaviour in their marriage but they still behave like a sex object. They don’t recognise their own bodily desires.

It’s important to acknowledge that you have desires. You are a sexual subject and this is a vital part of having a healthy relationship.

If you have ignored your physical impulses for years they have probably become dormant. You’ll need to retrain yourself and let your body into the groove of feeling sexual of it’s own accord. Masturbation is a good way to fire up your physical impulses. You can also stroke your body softly with a feather-light touch. This is a subtler approach and I recommend it for making you more sensitive to the subtler aspects of your desires. You won’t necessarily feel highly aroused but you will feel sensual.

I also advised Tanya to tell her husband that she was going to start initiating sex – that their intimate life was getting an upgrade. As always, communication is important. For Tanya’s husband, this will be music to his ears. If your partner hasn’t said that he wants you to initiate, then it’s even more important to have the conversation with him.