AskVena: Is It Normal If I Want To Be On Top And Take Charge?

Seema had been seeing this guy for a while, and things were going well. They were at that stage where they felt comfortable together but were still discovering new things about each other.

But there was something Seema wanted to express and was feeling shy asking the question. It was about sex and she wasn’t used to talking about “that topic”. With a bit of coaxing, she explained that there was this one position she really wanted to try but was really nervous about. She didn’t know if ‘normal girls’ would want this. She worried that she was weird, a nymphomaniac, even. There was no way she could ask her friends about it. What would they think of her?

Seema wanted to be on top! She wanted him to lie down and let her take charge. She was pretty sure he would be okay with it – he certainly hadn’t indicated otherwise. So far, he was really cool in bed; he wanted her to enjoy herself.

Here’s my suggestion to Seema:

There is nothing weird or wrong with you for wanting to be on top. In fact, sex polls around the world often find that this is the most favourite of all positions. I understand the problem – you are worried about coming across as someone who wants too much sex, who enjoys it too much. You worry that others will judge you. Maybe you even worry that your desire makes you a bad person.

But you’re letting outdated ideas hold you back from having a great sex life. It sounds like your boyfriend is a good match for you in bed. As for other people – your friends, or ‘society’ – that imaginary but faceless group that has such control over us – none of them are in bed with you! This is just between you and your man.

A woman on top is a freeing position that allows you to express your sexuality and your body without inhibition. You can move your torso in all directions; let your head arch back and your hair fly about. You can push your breasts together and tilt your hips at different angles.

People can be afraid of this position precisely because it’s designed for a woman to be sexually expressive. But freeing yourself from those shackling fears is one of the best gifts you can give yourself, and to your partner. Trust me, he’ll love it. And you will continue to feel the benefit long after you’ve made love. A woman who enjoys her own body is a powerful, well-nourished woman. And the world needs more of those!

