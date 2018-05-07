AskVena: I Wanted To Go On Top And When I Did It Felt Good But Awkward. Why?

A couple of weeks ago we heard from Seema who really wanted to go on top during sex, but she was nervous about expressing herself sexually. Thinking about what her boyfriend would think of her. What would she think about herself! Was it normal is what she was worried about.

Once I’d reassured her that it was very normal and healthy for her to express her sexual pleasure, she tried it out. Her boyfriend was totally on board with it. But the first time she got on top, this is what happened.

“I just froze. It felt so weird. It felt great too, but strange good – like this rush of energy. And I didn’t know what to do with it. I was really turned on but self-conscious at the same time… Don’t get me wrong it felt good too, but I feel like I’ve just lifted the lid on something huge. It’s hard to put into words.”

What is that rush of energy that Seema felt? She sensed that she was on to something great. And it felt good. But if it felt good, why didn’t it feel easy? That was the part that she was intrigued by.

Here’s the thing: this is what ‘new’ feels like. It’s unfamiliar, unexplored territory. A sensation and position her body had not experienced before. Up until that point she had a set repertoire of sex positions that were familiar to her. Then, she tried something new. Her whole system – Body, mind, heart, and energy – had to find its rhythm in this new position. On every level, Seema was experiencing a sense of, “Whoa! This is great. How do I move in this awesome new position? How do I make this my comfort zone?”

I asked her to say more about the moment she froze. She said, ‘I felt exposed.’

“This is what freedom feels like,” I said. “Your body felt free, released into its desire. Uninhibited. The more you get into this position the more you’ll discover how to feel at ease in it. It will become familiar.”

But I encouraged her to enjoy that feeling of being exposed to her own freedom. She was in a safe space with her boyfriend. Beforehand they had discussed trying out this new position. They both really wanted to do it. They were keen; they had enthusiastic mutual consensus on this! This is a good space in which to be exposed to your own freedom: the freedom to express sexually, to pleasure your lover in new ways, to feel your muscles in your body clench in ways they had not done before. The most intimate moment is also the biggest freedom.

This is healthy sexual exploration. The awkwardness and newness are there to be savoured. Enjoy them.

