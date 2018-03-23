AskVena: I Just Want A Real Good Orgasm And Feel Desirable. Am I Complaining For Nothing?

Anna was about seven years into her marriage. Things had become humdrum between the sheets. In fact when she started to think about it, they were worse than humdrum.

I asked her when was the last time they had a sex session that just focused on her. She laughed and moved about in her chair, and swung her leg back and forth. “I don’t know…ages …did we ever really have a sex session that just focused on me? I feel like we did back when we were first together. It’s a bit of a blur but I know it was all much more exciting then. But that’s normal, isn’t it?”

She paused and thought for a while. “Maybe I’m complaining about nothing. But I just… I just want… a really good orgasm! And want to feel desirable. That’s the thing. I want to feel desirable.”

Anna was articulating something that many women feel after they’ve settled into a long-term relationship. Things just bobble along, nothing is really wrong with the relationship, but they feel that their desirability has become invisible. Or maybe it’s disappeared? That’s the real fear.

But Anna’s comments also reveal a deeper problem. She wondered whether she was ‘complaining for nothing’.

Too often I see women dismiss their desires as unimportant, as fussing or complaining. Please, please stop doing this. Learn from the men. They don’t dismiss their desires! And this is a good thing. The trouble is that we were brought up to be good girls – to make other people’s desires important and also to dismiss our own.

I could see that Anna was struggling with it, weighing the urgent prong of her dissatisfaction against the general contentment of the relationship. I said to her, “You don’t have to choose between a contented relationship and sexual satisfaction. It isn’t either/or. You can have both. And it’s okay to want both. Have it all.”

Here are three ways to help him give you more pleasure:

Say what you want. I mean spell it out. It’s useful to talk about sex outside the bedroom. Rather than waiting till you’re in the middle of foreplay before you say what you want, do it over a coffee. Say that you’d to have a chat about sex. For example, “To keep our sex life fresh I’d like to have a chat about sex. I’d like to let you know what I’d like more of – what turns me on and what feels good.” Talk about the kind of touch you like, where you like to be touched and kissed.

During lovemaking, don’t be shy of adjusting the position of his hand or moving so that you get more pleasure. Let him know how to adjust by saying things like, “A bit more to the left.” Or, “I’d like this position tonight.” Or “I really get turned on when you move your fingers this way.” Demonstrate if it helps. Don’t worry about ruining the moment. It could break the flow and might ruin that one moment, but it will bring you countless moments of pleasure in the future.

And lastly, ask for a sex session that just focuses on your pleasure. This isn’t selfish. It actually rejuvenates a sexual relationship. Both of you know that tonight he is giving and you are receiving. You can both give yourselves fully to those roles. And that will definitely make you feel desirable.

Do you curtail your pleasure? Are you good at saying what you want in sex? Let me know what you think of Anna’s situation.

Feature image source