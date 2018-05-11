AskVena: I Feel More Aroused Than Before, But There’s Still A Great Gap Of Achy Frustration

Anna just wanted a real good orgasm, and to feel desirable. But she worried if expressing that would come across as complaining for nothing. After our conversation, Anna realised that her pleasure was important. She was no longer going to sideline her sexual desires. She was going to address her humdrum sex life. She spoke with her husband and while it was an awkward conversation, he agreed with her that things could be better between the sheets.

So over the last few weeks they had been having more sex. More interesting, connected sex. She was feeling more aroused. But she still felt like there was this great gap between how she wanted to feel and how she actually felt.

We called it ‘The Great Gap’.

I asked her to describe it to me. “It’s both physical and emotional. Well, not really emotional. But something more than physical.”

“Is it a combination of an ache and frustration?”

“Yes!” She said. “That’s a really good way of describing it.”

If your sex life has been dull for a while – and Anna’s had – it can take time to close The Great Gap. She had been married for about seven years. A marriage has so many aspects to it; of course it needs tending; of course things can drift and get dull. Sex is such a delicate aspect of a relationship and it’s often the thing that suffers most in a long-term relationship.

I suggested to Anna that there was another way to close the gap between how she wanted to experience arousal and how she actually experienced it. That way was to masturbate.

She blinked. “Right. But that’s not really sex, is it?”

“Yes, it is sex. It’s solo sex. And it’s a really important part of your sexual repertoire. For everyone, whether they are single or coupled up, masturbation is important. It allows you to take charge of your own pleasure rather than just relying on your partner for it.”

This idea was new to Anna. I could see her turning it over in her mind. “The thing is that when you self-pleasure it benefits the sex you have with your partner. This is why: the Great Gap of achy frustration that you’re feeling is your body longing for sensuality and arousal. When you satisfy that ache through masturbation you will feel less frustrated. This will relax you so you won’t put so much pressure on the sex you have with your partner. The more relaxed you are with him, the better the sex is going to be.”

Self-pleasuring isn’t a substitute for partnered sex. It’s a complete sexual category in its own right. Enjoy that relationship with your own body.

