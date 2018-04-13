AskVena: How Do I Get Over The Awkwardness I Feel When I’m On Top During Sex?

A few weeks ago, we had a question from Seema. She wanted to be on top during sex but she felt shy. Remember her?

I had reassured her that this was a very popular sex position and suggested that she just go for it. It was likely that they would both enjoy it and it would be good for her and the relationship if she expressed herself sexually. Everything was going well with her boyfriend – both in and out of bed, so she decided to try out the position even though she was a bit nervous.

This is what happened:

Her boyfriend was totally up for it. “His eyes lit up,” she says. “But then I got on top and just froze. It felt so weird. It felt great, too, but strange good – like a rush of energy. And I didn’t know what to do with it. I was really turned on but self-conscious at the same time. I started to move my hips and so did he. But I felt awkward. My movements were awkward. Don’t get me wrong it felt good, but I feel like I’ve just lifted the lid on something huge. It’s hard to put into words.”

I explored two things with Seema: the awkwardness and the rush of energy.

Firstly, she wanted to feel less awkward. In fact, I asked her to tell me how she wanted to feel. “Sensual and gorgeous, and lithe. Like if my movements could just flow. But I feel so gawky in my body.”

Part of having great sex is the physical technique. Yes, I know everyone likes to emphasise the emotional connection. But here’s the truth: physical technique matters. And it’s learnable. I asked Seema to describe how her awkwardness felt. She said, “Jerky and stiff.”

If you want your movements to feel smoother and more sensual you need to practice moving your hips. You need to practice your technique outside of bed.

I gave Seema two suggestions:

Buy a hula hoop, put on some music and get those hips rotating. And to take a salsa class; dance is a great way to get over your body’s awkwardness. Salsa, in particular, gets you used to moving your hips to a pattern and rhythm that you choose.

As for the second thing I explored with Seema – that rush of energy – we’ll save that for next week.

For now, get dancing or hooping!

