AskVena: How Do I Find Out What Makes Underwear Sexy?

Jess and Sarah were hanging out at the mall. It was a chilled out, lazy Saturday morning and they’d enjoyed catching up over brunch. They wandered into a department store and noticed the women’s underwear section.

“Oh let’s see what’s new.”

Jess reached immediately for a bright red lace thong. “I wonder if there is a matching bra for this. It’s really sexy.” Sarah rolled her eyes. She and Jess had become good friends but they hadn’t had the lingerie conversation before. “I can’t stand all that brightly coloured lace stuff. You need sunglasses to block the glare! And it’s scratchy to wear. I don’t find it sexy at all. I mean, whoever designed this wasn’t thinking about my body and my comfort and what I want.”

“But it’s not about comfort!” Jess laughed. “Anyway you’re not wearing it for you; you’re wearing it for him. Men love this stuff!

I don’t know…it just makes me feel sexy wearing it.” She twirled the precisely sculpted garment around. “It’s hot and fun and naughty. And who cares if it’s not so comfortable?”

“Well, yes I want something that looks pretty but I like my underwear to feel super comfortable. That’s what feels sexy to me. And with any luck they’re coming off anyway, so who cares what they look like?” Sarah smiled cheekily.

Here is what makes underwear sexy:

If you feel good in it that makes underwear sexy.

It’s your body and you’re the one wearing the garment. The primal and primary consideration is that you feel good in it.

Here’s the thing. “Good” means different things to different people.

Comfort,

Lacy,

The shape,

The texture,

Where it was made,

Is it organic cotton,

The colour,

Silky,

Does it flatter my body,

Does it make me feel natural and easy,

Does it make me feel powerful- like armor,

These are some of the things women have told me that they ask when choosing ‘sexy’ underwear. I think the most important thing is that you buy it for you. Not for him.

But what about Jess? If you are happy to buy lingerie that he likes – even if it’s a bit scratchy on your skin – that can work too.

As long as you don’t feel conflicted about it. That’s the key.

If you feel happy and at ease about it, that’s cool. But if you feel uncomfortable in yourself then don’t do it, even if he wants you to. It’s your body and you shouldn’t make it feel conflicted for anyone else’s benefit or pleasure. If you do, this sends a negative message to your body that you don’t value it. Repeated over time, this wears away your self-esteem. You’re in danger of compromising yourself more and more in the relationship; giving up your space in small ways almost without realizing it. This creates an imbalance in the relationship and is not good for your emotional health. You need to take up your space in the relationship fully, in whatever underwear YOU find sexy.