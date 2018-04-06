AskVena: Does Yogic Science Really Explain What An Orgasm Is And How It Feels?

You might think of yoga as a spiritual and fitness practice but it has an entire science behind it. Developed over hundreds of years, this science has a highly sophisticated understanding of human physiology and offers interesting insights on orgasm.

Yogic science says that our psyche and physique are utterly intertwined. Our thoughts and emotions not only affect our bodies, they live in our bodies. There isn’t a place where your psyche ends and your body begins in this approach. All is one. While we all sense the truth of this in a general way and have experienced how mood impacts our experience of sex and everything else for that matter, yogic science describes the subtle body that literally permeates the physical. This is called the pranic body and it is the bridge between thought and flesh. Prana is best translated as ‘breath-energy’ because it includes both physical breath and mental-emotional energy.

It is composed of chakras (vortices) and nadis (vein-like channels). The nadis are equivalent to the meridians of Chinese acupuncture. If you’ve ever had acupuncture you’ll know that while a modern scientist might not be able to see the nadis under her microscope, they are definitely there.

From a yogic viewpoint, orgasm is an expansion or an expulsion of prana. Generally, people only experience expulsion – where pranic energy is lost. Men are susceptible to greater loss because they ejaculate – orgasmic fluid is separated from their body. Along with the fluid is an accompanying loss of pranic energy – le petit mort. Women have the physiological advantage in that our vulvas slope, fold and undulate from interior to exterior. We hold our orgasmic juice in our lips. Yes, there may be some spillage but we don’t experience a hard moment of separation in the way that men do.

However you achieve your orgasm, prana is the common denominator. Whether you’re stimulated by something you’ve imagined, by anal beads or by his tongue on your clitoris, the question is, ‘How do you achieve pranic expansion?’ The answer to which is, through your breath. Remember that prana is breath-energy. As you build to orgasm the tendency is to exhale hard but barely inhale. The trick is to take control of your breathing pattern. If you’re new to this, the best way to start is by working with your exhale. It’s easier to control than your inhale. Breath out in short, sharp exhalations through your mouth, in a whispered ‘hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo’. Don’t worry about what sounds you’re making – let them be natural. You don’t need to think too much about your inhale as it will happen involuntarily. I call this your ‘toast topping breath’ as it slathers prana all over your body – just like you’d spread your favourite jam over hot toast.

The benefit of pranic expansion Prana is energetic food. Expulsive orgasm is a waste of good food. Expansive orgasm literally feeds the sub-cellular particles of your body by sending breath-energy through the nadis. Yogic literature documents that increased light is a clear sign of increased Prana. When you have visible post-coital glow you know you’ve increased your prana levels!

