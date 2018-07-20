AskVena: Does Masturbation Make Women Weak Or Lose Their Sex Drive?

The clitoris is an incredible feat of engineering. To think that such a small, delicate area of flesh is responsible for such explosions of pleasure. There is nothing else like it in all of creation. In fact, it is the only human organ whose sole purpose is sexual pleasure. Not reproduction. Just pure pleasure.

In my recent conversations with women in India, I’ve seen a pattern of inhibiting attitudes towards masturbation. One lady told me she thought ‘it’s wrong for married women to masturbate.’ Others worried that it would make them weak. Yet others have said that they were told it would make them lose their sex drive.

I expect that many of you reading this column are keen to change the misconceptions about sex and self-pleasuring. Keeping women distant from their bodies is a classic manoeuvre of patriarchy. That distance is often achieved through fear and shame. To varying degrees, we were all brought up with these messages of fear and shame. So being sexually intimate with your own body is a fundamental act of #womenempowerment. It makes freedom, joy and ease a living reality in your body and in your life. The Taoists refer to masturbation as ‘self-cultivation’ which I think is a very useful, attractive, and uplifting term. It’s much more than a nice turn of phrase though. The reason they call it self-cultivation is that stimulating your own sexual energy is a direct way to stimulate your life force – chi (Chinese) prana (Sanskrit). You are literally cultivating your energy. Enjoying your body in this way leaves you smiling and uplifted; sometimes relaxed and sometimes energised.

The term self-cultivation is an invitation to approach masturbation with an uplifting attitude. With a sense of playful reverence for your body.

So, go on. Explore your clitoris. Let your fingers trace the surfaces and folds between your labia. Simply be with the sensations. Like a meditation. Be with your body and your breath.

It’s a spiritual, political, and personal act rolled into one. Don’t shy away from your pleasure. Make time for it. Get comfortable with it. Give yourself permission to break out of the negative messages that were crammed into your mind about a woman taking her pleasure into her own hands.

A note: Of course, there are many ways to self-cultivate. You can involve your whole body, not just your genitals. I’ll return to this subject in future columns. But, for now, I have those conversations with women who are scared of masturbation ringing in my ears so I thought we’d get straight to the precious, clitoral point!

