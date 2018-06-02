AskVena: Can You Enjoy A Relationship Even If You’re Not Having Sex With Your Partner?

When he got her text that morning, Abhishek knew that Anjana wanted to talk about her boyfriend Jay. Anjana and Abhishek were cousins and they’d been keeping each other’s secrets since they were kids playing pranks at family gatherings.

“So, what’s the latest on Jay?” he grinned at her.

“Am I that predictable?!” Anjana was mildly exasperated but also pleased that she didn’t have to waste time making small talk.

She could see why her cousin guessed so easily what was on her mind. Jay was her first serious boyfriend. The first one she really, really liked. And since they’ve met she talked about him a lot!

But today she was nervous. She was close to Abhishek – he was a few years older than her and she trusted him. Looked up to him, really.

He was cool and normally it was so easy to chat with him.

“Oh, I don’t know if I can even talk to you about this, it feels a bit weird. I just want a guy’s perspective on, you know… stuff.”

“You mean, like, physical stuff.” He’d guessed correctly again.

Anjana was so relieved he got it.

“Yes, sex stuff.” She was surprised the words came out of her mouth so easily. And then she felt pleased – she had said the word ‘sex’ out loud. And just like that, she’d broken the ice.

She was trying to read Abhishek’s expression. Deer in the headlights? Maybe.

“OMG, is this too weird,” she asked, suddenly worried that she’d made a huge mistake.

“No, no. Not at all,” he insisted. “Well a little bit but I’m getting over it. I want to help you. Please tell me what it is.” She could see that Abhishek really meant it and she appreciated his honesty. Now she really could relax.

“Well, I’m not sure how far I want to take things with Jay. I really like him and I feel like we might have a future together. But I don’t know that I want to commit to a big relationship right now. I have so much other stuff to look forward to in my life. I don’t want to get tied down. And because of that, I’m not sure how far I want to go with him, physically.”

She didn’t want to go into details – that really would have felt weird! But she didn’t need to. She was able to ask her question in a way that felt appropriate. And she could see from Abhishek’s expression that he was okay with it.

“Okay, here’s my advice. Take it slowly. You’re being thoughtful about it which is great. And you’re not rushing into things. That’s the main thing. Once you do something you can’t undo it. But if you take it slow and wait till you’re sure, then you won’t regret anything. Don’t put yourself under pressure to rush.”

Anjana sat back and took in what he said. It made sense. She didn’t want to commit to a long-term future at this point. She knew that for sure. So she wouldn’t pressure herself into making sexual commitments she didn’t feel comfortable with. She knew she could enjoy the intimacy of kissing – really hot kissing – without having to go further. She and Jay were good at the kissing stuff. She smiled at the thought of it. For now, that was enough. Maybe in a few months they could be a bit more intimate, but what she realised from her cousin’s pep talk was this:

She didn’t need to decide that right now.

Here are some things to remember if you are in a similar situation:

1. You can enjoy the relationship fully without it having to be for the rest of your life.

2. You don’t have to have genital sex to have a fulfilling relationship.

3. Sex gets better as you get older. For young people exploring sex, take it slow.

4. Also, as you get older you’re able to handle your physical and emotional responses better. At 19, you don’t handle your hormones, they handle you!

And that’s fine. New things are happening in your body and it takes experience to handle them well. So it’s best not to overload yourself by rushing things. Take the new experiences slowly so you have time to adjust to them.