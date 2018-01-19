Ashwiny Iyer’s ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ Nominated For Best Director At 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards

The official nomination list of the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards is out and of the four nominations, director Ashwiny Iyer’s 2017 release Bareilly Ki Barfi is one.

Her debut film Nil Battey Sannata had won many hearts with its strong storyline. Amplifying her directorial calibre with this nomination, she continues facing gender disparity in the industry.

Speaking about being referred to as Nitesh Tiwari’s wife, Ashwiny Iyer had earlier said in an interview, “I don’t care and I don’t think he (Nitesh) also cares. We still belong to a male chauvinist society. If I go to a clinic, people ask me, ‘Miss or Mrs?’. I say, ‘Ashwini Iyer,’ because my passport has this name and Nitesh didn’t want me to change my name. So, at the clinic, they asked me, ‘What’s your husband’s name?’. I said, ‘Nitesh Tiwari.’ So, they said, ‘So, we will put Tiwari after your name.’ So, these things will always be there. That’s how we have been raised.”

Her film Bareilly Ki Barfi managed to capture the flavor of small-town India and kept the audience engaged in its plot.

Also, Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar, featuring Zaira Wasim, which was the story of an aspiring teen musician who rescues her abused mother, is on the nomination list. It struck gold when it comes to the reviews – be it the critics or the audience.

Apart from Ashwiny, director Saket Chaudhary is also one of the nominees. Dealing with the very relevant subject of how language divides our society, his film Hindi Medium posed some insightful questions and presented us with the finest acting prowess of its cast.

