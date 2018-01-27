Ashwin Sanghi Unveils His Thrilling Secret To Success At JLF 2018

One of the most anticipated sessions of Day 3 of Jaipur Literature Festival was Keepers of the Kalachakra by Ashwin Sanghi in conversation with Shashi Tharoor.

He is the author of three best-selling novels: The Rozabal Line, Chanakya’s Chant and The Krishna Key and his latest book, Keepers of the Kalachakra was unveiled today at JLF.

At the beginning of the session, Tharoor probed into Ashwin Sanghi’s formula for writing the Bharat series which as Tharoor said are all like a marriage of the Hindu mythology and the modern thriller.

“Well, if you have read the five books, you’ll see that the only formula is that there is no formula. Being said that, of course, there are some commonalities in all the books. And, I think the most delicious question that every book raises is the ‘What if? What if some of it is actually true?'”

Briefing a little about the book, Ashwin discussed how Kalachakra, which in the literal sense means the Wheel of Time, actually explores the idea that the past, the present and the future are intrinsically linked.

“The book also explores the concept of Quantum entanglement where even when the particles are separated by a large distance, they are in sync. I have applied the same to humans. What if there’s a quantum twin for everyone and what happens when they are divided by a long distance and yet when one sleeps, the other wakes up and whether we are dreaming with our eyes open or are we actually living in someone’s dreams.”

Intriguing, right?

Shashi Tharoor then asked Ashwin as to why in a country where people lead such busy lives and have so much of information and history to read about, will they read the thriller. To this, Ashiwn had a rather interesting reply.

“With time, human attention spans are dramatically decreasing and so it’s becoming more and more painful to keep them hooked. There are a lot of people who ask me what goes into writing a thriller and I say that the first paragraph of your book is like a pothole where the reader falls in and never gets out. And, of course, the last chapter of the book is such that gives the reader a sense of contentment and they feel satiated. But more importantly, you look out for the next book of that author!” *laughs*

He also discussed the concepts of Deja Vu and relativity of time, and also divulged the details of how he makes his books a commercial success while maintaining the creative and original content of each of them.

“I remember that my fellow friend and author Amish gave me this advice that really stuck with me. He said that while writing, don’t think of how many copies you’ll sell because if you do that then you’ll start thinking about what the readers want to read which will affect your writing. But, once that you have finished writing the book and it’s edited and ready to come on shelves, then take out the writer in you and forget him. Then, just be a businessman and sell it.”

And, as he completed his answer, Amish actually came up on the stage and praised his book saying that it’s Ashwin’s best one till date and the entire audience cheered and yelled in unison, “Isn’t that a marketing strategy?” to which Amish sportingly replied, “Well, it’s called cross marketing!”

Haha!

Well, it was more than just an interesting session. It showed that the new authors of India especially, who some way or the other are playing with the similar genre are rooting for each other and not competing against one another. To friendship, cheers!

Photo Courtesy: Aparna Natha