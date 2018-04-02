Asha Kiran Shelter Is Crumbling Due To Mismanagement, Gender Bias, And Bureaucracy

Asha Kiran Shelter in Delhi is the home to people with intellectual disabilities abandoned by their families. Run by the Delhi Government’s Social Welfare Department, the facility was established in 1989 and has a capacity to house 510 people. But today more than 1,000 people live here.

Due to the overwhelming numbers and the dangerously low utilities, last February, reports emerged that 11 inmates had died between December 2016 and January 2017. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) visited the facility and submitted a report which pointed out the “shocking lapses” and “gross human rights violations” inside the Home. The Home’s governing body was then rejigged by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in July 2017 with the creation of 243 new posts for the Home. Not a single recruitment has been done, even a year later.

Officials in the social welfare department urge the government to expedite construction of new homes in order to decongest Asha Kiran as it wasn’t the first time that the number of deaths has been so many. Between 2008-09, there were 16 deaths in November and December; 23 in December-January 2009-10; nine in August-September 2012-13; 13 in October-November 2013-14; 11 in April-May 2014-15; and 13 in November-December 2015-16. In 2017-18, seven deaths in November-December. And between 2011 and 2017, 123 male and 73 female inmates have died in Asha Kiran.

“They are always at a higher risk and are vulnerable as they have associated risks such as epilepsy and other complications. Also, when you put 900 people together in a situation of resource crunch, the likelihood of morbidity increases despite the valiant efforts of the staff,” said Dr Achal Bhagat, a senior consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist who was made chairperson of Asha Kiran’s general counsil last year.

“Such people have a right to live in the community with dignity, either with families or independently, or in assisted living facilities that have a family-like environment. Improving Asha Kiran is an oxymoron. The facility needs to be gradually phased out, and new methods of care need to be brought in,” she added.

Even the number of people who reached the criteria of being fit for restoration is not good as it suffers from gender bias.

“The separate restoration figures for each gender reveal the extent of discrimination even when it comes to the mentally challenged,” Rachna Bhardwaj, superintendent of Asha Kiran’s female wing since 2012, said.

As per the records, 147 boys in the ‘profound’ category and only 31 girls were restored with their families between 2010-11 and 2017-18. Same in 2017-18, when 12 boys were restored compared to three girls.

When former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung visited the Home in May 2014, he made the promise to construct a new facility at Narela, within three to four years, which would be able to house around 600 inmates. Even after four years, the Narela Home proposal yet to be fulfilled. Recently, the Social Welfare Department claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would soon get the project proposal but just then the secretary was transferred. “This is the biggest hurdle in bureaucracy. Each secretary comes with his own style of working and the next one would be no different. He may want to have a relook at the entire project as it involves around Rs 350 crore. That will lead to more delay,” an official said.

Well, as the future of these promises seem to be unsure, updates are being added to the Home itself. “The HDU (high dependency unit) is being set up for residents who need specialised emergency care. At present, such cases are referred to the nearest hospitals. But the in-house facility will help save lives in cases of respiratory difficulties and choking, which are among the most common ailments. Also, most inmates don’t brush so the dental unit will go a long way in ensuring oral health,” said Pankaj Mishra, the administrator of Asha Kiran, said.

H/T: The Indian Express