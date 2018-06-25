Aseel Al-Hamad Creates History As She Becomes The First Saudi Woman To Drive A Formula One Car

One of Saudi’s leading female motorsport drivers, Aseel Al-Hamad, celebrated the end of the ban on women drivers by getting behind the wheel of a Formula One car at the French Grand Prix. She created history as she is the first Saudi Arabian woman to do so.

Aseel is the first female member of the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation and on the Women in Motorsport Commission set up by Formula One’s governing body. Aseel drove a Lotus Renault E20 vehicle around the Circuit Paul Ricard prior to Sunday’s race.

The lap of the Le Castellet circuit comes on the day when the years-long ban ended on females getting behind the wheel on the Gulf kingdom’s roads. Renault said Al-Hamad would drive a 2012 car as part of a parade of the French manufacturer’s cars to mark the return of the race after a 10-year absence.

The same Lotus car took Finnish driver Kimmi Raikkonen to victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2012 and was part of a cavalcade of motorcars displayed by the manufacturer as part of its “Passion Parade” event.

“I have loved racing and motorsport from a very young age and to drive a Formula One car goes even beyond my dreams and what I thought was possible,” Al-Hamad, according to CNN, said in a statement released by Renault. She added, “I hope doing so on the day when women can drive on the roads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shows what you can do if you have the passion and spirit to dream.”

Al-Hamad had driven the vehicle earlier this month but that was in private and not before the tens of thousands of F1 fans that attended Sunday’s race.

King Salman lifted the ban on women drivers in Saudi Arabia last year in September. The step was taken in order to transform the economy of the world’s top oil exporter and open up its orthodox society.

According to Hindustan Times, allowing Saudi women to drive could help the kingdom reap as much income as selling shares in the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco. Women getting behind wheels could add as much as $90 billion to economic output by 2030, with the benefits extending beyond that date, according to Bloomberg Economics. Selling as much as 5% stake in Saudi Arabian Oil Co. — at the most optimistic valuation — could generate about $100 billion.

“Lifting the ban on driving is likely to increase the number of women seeking jobs, boosting the size of the workforce and lifting overall incomes and output,” according to Ziad Daoud, Dubai-based chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics. “But it’ll take time before these gains are realised as the economy adapts to absorbing the growing number of women seeking work,” he added.

The move, which went into effect on Sunday, saw women taking to the roads at midnight, ending the world’s last ban on female drivers, long seen as an emblem of women’s repression in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.