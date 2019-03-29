As Women Comprise Only 7.28% Of Indian Police Forces, CHRI Report Lays Down A Framework To Guide Government Efforts

According to a report released on Thursday, it was found out that women comprise only 7.28% of India’s police force.

The report named Model Policy on Women in Police in India was prepared by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) to lay down a framework to guide government efforts at providing agency and power for women in Indian police.

Last year the Home Ministry said in Parliament that in 2009, 2013, and 2014 advisories were issued to all state governments to increase representation of women in police to 33% and for the Union Territories, the Cabinet had approved 33% representation of women in 2015 in non-gazetted posts from constable to sub-inspector.

However, according to the CHRI report, apart from the UTs, Bihar adopted 38% reservation, while nine states have adopted 33% that are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Coming to the rest of the states, ten have set smaller targets and nine have set no target at all.

Referring to the data taken from the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the CHRI report says that the targets remain only on paper.

The highest representation of women police is observed in Tamil Nadu, whereas Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa are the only states which have 10% representation of women in Police. Among the Union Territories, Chandigarh police have 18% women, while Delhi police have 8.64%.

Another data retrieved by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who launched the report, cited, “Less than 1% of policewomen in India occupy senior ranks. Over 90% of them remain constables — the lowest possible rank — which is the position they enter the force and eventually retire from.”

CHRI International Director Sanjoy Hazarika called for empowerment for women in “what has fundamentally been a male bastion”.

H/T: The Indian Express