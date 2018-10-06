As Women Come Together To Out Their Harassers On Twitter, Will #MeToo Sustain This Momentum In India?

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the Me Too movement, which shook Hollywood and outed several of its top male members as serial sexual predators. In the last one year, Indians, and women specifically, have often asked among themselves, when will Me Too come to India. Looks like it’s time.

Last week, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on a film set 10 years ago. The aftermath of this allegation and Bollywood’s response, or the lack thereof, to it tells us everything we need to know about the power structure of the film industry. Even as this was happening, it didn’t seem like it would have a major impact on the rest of the country, since most people were dismissing it as a female actor trying to hog the limelight and get her 15 minutes of fame by maligning a respected actor.

Then, writer Mahima Kukreja started tweeting. Two days ago, she wrote that comedian Utsav Chakraborty, who was a regular in All India Bakchod videos and the web series Better Life Foundation, sent her an unsolicited picture of his genitalia. Soon, other women started to flood her DMs saying that this was a pattern and he has harassed several others in the last few years, including some minor girls. As people started to weigh in on this, it became evident that several prominent comedians, including Tanmay Bhat, knew of this and were complicit in protecting and encouraging Utsav by continuing to hire him.

Eventually, more women gathered the courage to come forward and spoke about the harassment they’ve faced from prominent and seemingly woke feminist men in the comedy and other industries. As the movement gained momentum, several journalists, including Mayank Jain, Anurag Verma, Ayush Soni, and KR Sreenivas, among others, were called out for their creepy and inappropriate behaviour towards women. Even as we write this, more men are being outed on Twitter every hour.

But while that is happening, so many responses to the women’s tweets have been infuriating. From people demanding hard evidence for every allegation to some wondering how many of these stories are even true, not everyone is on board with the movement. Men are saying they’re scared, they don’t understand how just “hitting on someone” constitutes harassment now, and it’s mind-boggling to see the number of people who don’t understand how men feel entitled to make women uncomfortable even as they can see that their actions are causing damage.

Consequently, the burden of explaining rape culture has now fallen on women. The survivors and their female allies have become some kinds of mascots of the movement for the contrarians, who, during any disagreement, demand to be explained why what is happening is relevant or logical. The cost of outing your harasser can be sky high, from compromised mental health to loss of career opportunities. And somehow while dealing with all this, survivors also have to constantly explain their harassment to other people.

Not just that, survivors have also been apologising to each other. So many women have tweeted the words “I’m so sorry this happened to you” in the last two days. We’re standing with each other in solidarity and even apologising, but the people who owe us the real apology have come up with ingenious and infuriating ways to absolve themselves of at least some guilt.

Utsav’s initial apology was a long, rambling mess. In fact, it’s incorrect to call it an apology because the words “sorry” or “I apologise” were missing from it. After saying that he doesn’t want to play the victim, he went on to do exactly that in several tweets, while gaslighting his victims and using his depression as an excuse for his awful behaviour. The next morning, he finally said I’m sorry.

When AIB was called out for its complicity in the Utsav case, they apologised initially without admitting that they knew about the allegations. After considerable backlash, they put out another statement saying they messed up. OML, the agency that handles most of the top comics in India, hasn’t even deigned to address these allegations, despite being called a “sexist frat house” by Mallika Dua online.

As this article was being written, writer Chetan Bhagat was called out for sending inappropriate messages to someone despite being married. His apology is depressingly hilarious and he says that he spoke to his wife about it today thrice in the statement as a way to perhaps gain sympathy or show a united front. The bottom line is that all of these apologies are coming today because these men have been called out, and not because they are genuinely remorseful about their actions. They are worried, finally, about some real consequences they might have to face for their actions, so they’re scampering around trying to do damage control, without realising that the damage they inflicted on their victims cannot be undone that easily.

So, what does this mean for the Me Too movement in India? Will it be able to sustain this momentum? Will it just stay on Twitter or spill over into the offline world as well? Are people believing women? Are men scared? There are no black and white answers to these questions, because clearly, this is an epidemic. But one can hope that this will at least lead to some real change in these industries and we will somehow be able to make workplaces and our country safer and fairer for women.