As ‘The Test Case’ Is Releasing Today, Nimrat Kaur Remembers Her Father Martyred In Combat

We can’t contain our excitement because all the episodes of ALTBalaji’s ‘The Test Case’ are finally out and we can’t wait to binge watch the entire web-series.

Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Captain Shikha Sharma in the web series. In a chat with The Indian Express, talking about her character she said, “I was sold at only their line – ‘you are going to play an army officer’. The idea was too seductive (smiles). Having grown up in an army background, I always wanted to see myself in a uniform and trust me; it was a fantasy coming true for me.”

Nimrat Kaur’s father, who was an army officer, was martyred in combat with terrorists at the age of 44 but she doesn’t let this fact taint her memories of him with pain. She remembers with pride how glorious he used to look in his uniform with his shiny shoes and perfectly-tied turban.

Nimrat literally invested both her time and body to prepare herself for the role. Needless to say, a lot of hard work and dedication was involved and Nimrat went through a strict diet and a workout schedule for the same. She said, “I was isolated and really cranky during the initial months as my body was adapting to the changes. Bless the people who managed to bear with me during the period. It took a lot of discipline and rigorous workouts to get to the place to look convincing as a soldier.”

Now that the entire series is out, Nimrat is all set to reap the fruits of her hard work. She posted on Instagram today announcing the series’s release. We wish her all the best and hope the show inspires us all.

Here is Nimrat Kaur’s Instagram post:

All 10 Episodes of #TheTestCase are now streaming live worldwide exclusively on @altbalaji !! Awaiting your feedback with baited breath !!⚡️🔥#HappyRepublicDay🇮🇳 #JaiHind 1,682 Likes, 26 Comments – NIMRAT KAUR (@nimratofficial) on Instagram: “All 10 Episodes of #TheTestCase are now streaming live worldwide exclusively on @altbalaji !!…”

