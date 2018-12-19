As The Much-Debated Transgender Rights Bill Gets Passed, We Remember Iconic Transwoman Mona Ahmed

With the transgender rights bill passed by the Lok Sabha, which doesn’t seem to change the reality of transgender community, we trace the story of Mona Ahmed, born in 1937, a trans woman who shared her loneliness of being marginalised in society in a biography named ‘Myself Mona Ahmed’.

Back in 1989, journalist Dayanita Singh met Mona on a routine assignment on eunuchs in India, which was commissioned by the London Times.

Mona Ahmed was born in Old Delhi in 1937 and was assigned male at birth. It was a celebratory occasion for Mona’s father who had a son after two daughters in the family and he named her Ahmed. However, her life took a turn when the reality of her being a transwoman dawned on the family. She faced harassment and abuse from everyone around her and her father even attempted to strangle her in sleep.

Tired of the harassment she faced, Mona complained to the police about her plight, only to be beaten up by her family. Eventually, she left her family and, with a group of transgender people, she found a place to live outside Mumbai and changed her name to ‘Mona’.



Later on, she built a house for herself in a graveyard in Delhi, which included rooms for her nephew and her caretaker, Jahanara, and the place eventually served as a home to sex workers, beggars, and many others for over three decades.

Dayanita Singh became a thick friend of Mona and it was due to the interactions with her that Mona decided to tell her story in a book which was published by Walter Keller on behalf of Scalo, a publishing house. The biography is a collection of honest and frank emails sent by Mona to Walter Keller about her life and the way she perceived her identity. She passed away at the age of 81 on September 9, 2017, and was buried in the same graveyard where she had established her empire.

According to Dayanita, Mona was ‘never short of ideas’ and had the zest to work for people in her community. Talking to Femina, Dayanita shared that Mona told her, “I have tried to start shelters for vagrant women and children. There is a room for rent in the adjoining lane. I am thinking of using it as a home for women who have nowhere to go. Maybe I could also start a clinic to treat HIV positive people of my community. A while ago, I had 50 beds built for children. But people broke them and sold off the wood. I had also made a swimming pool for girls and a hall where poor people could get married and host a reception. None of the two structures were used for the purposes they were built for.”

In an interview in 2014 with Live Mint, Mona shared that she was happy about Supreme Court’s ruling on the third gender but she questioned how the judgment would help transgender people in finding jobs. Pointing at her disciple, a man named Roshni, she questioned, “Who is going to give him a job in an office? I was bullied at school for being ‘girly’- all the time. Society has to also change, along with the law.”

She even pointed out that when people from this community are not welcomed by society, they are only pushed to take up odd jobs. “The other problem is, if you are making thousands, sometimes lakhs, simply from badhai (money collected by eunuchs from families for blessing newborns), you won’t want to do any other work, will you? For years, our community has lived off earnings made by dancing at weddings. Now they beg at traffic-lights and on trains. It will be hard to give up this line of work and do a nine-to-five duty,” said Mona.

In a letter to Walter Keller, she also wrote about the conditions of eunuchs and transgender people in India.

“Everyone who meets a eunuch, meets him for some purpose of their own, either it is money or to write articles about eunuchs, to find out what a eunuch is like inside, which we do not tell. So much research was done in all fields, but on eunuch there is no research. In villages they are gifts of God; in cities they are men trying to be women, but no one has access to their souls. Everyone makes their own little theories and no proper research. Some call us a man, some call us homos, some go to the Gujarat temple and think they have understood us. So many people have come to ask me about my life story from when I was young, but I have not told anyone. It is the first time I am telling my story, because I know you will write it the way I want and will not add spice to sell.”

Picture Source: The Hindu, Huffington Post

H/T: Femina