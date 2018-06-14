As The FIFA World Cup Madness Begins, Meet Brazilia, The Diehard Fan From Kozhikode

Russia is set to host the 2018 Fifa World Cup, which kickstarts today with a grand opening ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Its madness is going to engulf the world and one such fan is Brazilia Shamsudheen from Kozhikode, Kerala.

Her name is also an indicator of her favourite team – Brazil. It was her maternal uncle Shareef, a die-hard Brazil rooter, who gave her the unusual name. “After my birth, relatives searched for a name that began with letter B as my sister’s name is Badariya,” Brazilia told Scroll. She continued, “Their search ended when my uncle suggested the name ‘Brazilia.’”

She became a member of the Kozhikode Corporation and she believes it was her unusual name and love for the sport that helped her win a civic body election in October 2010. Brazilia contested as an independent candidate from Mukhadar ward of the civic corporation, with the support of the Indian Union Muslim League. She defeated her nearest rival by a margin of 1,286 votes. “I polled more votes in the football-crazy neighbourhood of Ninan Valappu,” she said. “Fans who had placed their bets against Brazil in the World Cup just three months before voted for me,” she added.

Football fans in Ninan Valappu agreed. “Her name played a role in her election victory,” said NV Subair, president of the Ninan Valappu Football Fans Association. Brazilia’s five-year-term ended in 2015 and she is now one of the state secretaries of Vanitha League, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Brazilia is rooting (obviously) for Brazil. “The abundantly talented Brazil will win the World Cup easily this time,” said Brazilia. The 33-year-old also runs a boutique – Brazi’s Fusion – in Kozhikode.

Football’s showpiece event features 32 teams, including holders Germany, competing in 64 games over 32 days. The 21st edition will be played in 12 stadiums, across 11 cities, spread over 1,800 miles.

