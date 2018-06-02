As Tamil Film Mahanati Reaches Peak Success, Meet Stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik Who Made It The Gem It Is

Mahanati, the Indian Telugu-Tamil biographical period film, based on the life of former South Indian actor Savitri, has been garnering some pretty rave reviews for its star cast’s stellar performance. But what was appreciated more was the perfection with which the 60s, 70s, and 80s were depicted via the costumes and appearance of the actors.

And stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik is the one who deserves all the praise. But she had no prior understanding of the south Indian cinema for she grew up on a dose of “vintage Bengali films by the likes of Satyajit Ray”. And yet when she was roped in as the costume stylist for the legendary actor, Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil), she wowed everyone with her work.

“I thought I wasn’t ready for this and I said I’d do one character. But the film has no single lead; Samantha, Vijay, Keerthy, and Dulquer are all as key as every other character in the film and it all had to come together as a single entity. I had studied the history of fashion and had always had a keen interest in it. Not everyone gets an opportunity to work on it and deliver it through a film made on a massive scale. This was the moment for me to grab,” she said.

The chance to join the team of Mahanati came to Indrakshi when she was going through a tough time in her life.

“It was a rough phase, with my divorce suddenly becoming a drama on social media and I wasn’t sure how to deal with it. That’s when I read the script and I can’t believe how much I connected to Savitri’s life. When one’s life is being discussed and out for the public, it’s not easy,” she said.



Samantha and Vijay in Mahanati

“Her story gave me the confidence that I could do anything and now, nothing feels difficult. It’s not one of those films where you just go to a shopping mall and pick up stuff. You literally have to make everything,” she added.

“Every small detail had to be checked. The film’s intricacies are important and I had to ensure even a fringe on every of the background artistes was perfect. Accessories are key supporting elements and it might seem like not a big deal, but they are such important part of every frame. Can you believe accessories decide which year we are talking about because they are the fastest evolving fashion element, with developments almost every year? And sourcing them all, was another major task.”

Indrakshi on the sets

She discloses that the most difficult part was not dressing up the actors but to actually source info about how people actually dressed in that era. She worked for months to put together a database that would help her work on the film.

“Extensive research had to be done because of the lack of documentation of the fashion trends in south India in those times. There are just some cryptic black and white images of erstwhile Madras online, where we just got tiny glimpses of people of those times. But it was quite tough,” she shared.

“With the kind of photographs I collected, I could probably publish a book, and maybe I will! Because what I have with me is real fashion trends of several decades that have had no documentation whatsoever. And in the film, I’ve made a serious attempt to bring the photos alive,” she added.

H/T: The News Minute