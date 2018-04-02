As She Makes A Comeback After 9 Years, Actor Urmila Matondkar Talks About Career Risks She Took

Actor Urmila Matondkar was 90’s poster girl who we last saw in Himmesh Reshammiya’s Karzzz in 2008. Even though she kept appearing in various reality TV shows, doing a Hindi film was somehow off the charts for her. She took a nine-year-long sabbatical during which she got married to boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Now that she is back, we’re excited to see her in a song from the upcoming film Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan. About her comeback, Urmila told PTI, “Being a star means doing the kind of work you want to do. As stars, we need to take risks, and I was up for those challenges. I took risks, and I did pay the price for it.”

She added, “I could have earned lots of crores by doing hundreds of more Rangeela that came my way. But I said no to all that and others did it and made money. I had moved to Kaun or Pinjar. Even in commercial space, I was offered exciting and different parts like Dillagi. There was no repetition in my work. Sometimes there were offers, but everything needs to fall into place. Like there were times when the makers were not competent enough to put everything in the package together and float it the way it should be. So I just did not feel to do it. I have other things to do now like scuba diving, reading, etc.”

Urmila accepted the fact that she had to cut down her prices for films highlighting social issues that needed public attention. She remembered, “I have slashed my price down several times for films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Tehzeeb, etc. I did it because it appealed to me for various reasons. There was a time when I have taken nothing also. I have let go to loads of crores of money in the whole bargain.”

However, she is happy she is being welcomed with the same warmth after so many years. She said, “I am grateful for my fans as they had put me up there and it was for an audience that I thought of giving them a new experience every time they would come to see my films. It’s being said that we do the same kind of films and someone had to push the envelope. I am glad I did that.”