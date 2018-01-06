As She Launches Her 1st Book #ToTheMoon, Miss Malini Shares Useful Blogging Tips

Celebrity Blogger Malini Agarwal is all set to launch her first book #ToTheMoon, narrating her journey of making it big in the blogging circuit and Bollywood fraternity.

Malini started MissMalini.com as hobby blog in 2008. Once she felt she could take it to a bigger level, thanks to a huge readership, she decided to quit her job as a VJ. Today, her namesake blog covers all the aspects of Bollywood and celebrity life along with the latest Indian and international fashion trends, travel stories, etc.

During a recent interview with The Hindu, the ambitious entrepreneur talks about her book #ToThe Moon – How I Blogged My Way To Bollywood that she’s written in her patent style – in the form of 42 blogs!

Talking about how one can create an online identity, Malini says, “If you are a social media creator, influencer or brand, the most important thing is to feel and sound real. That is how you make a connection with people.”

Before she began writing, she studied her target readers and planned her content according to their taste. She guides, “Map out your passion, vocation, profession, and mission; the center is your sweet spot.” Malini believes in the Japanese concept of Ikigai – the mantra to finding one’s niche. The day she identified her readers, there was no stopping her. The gap she identified represented the 16 to 30-year-olds who had nothing to enjoy in between a Chota Bheem and Bollywood. She sums up, “That was the gap I identified. And, that’s why I created the Ms. Malini animé because we didn’t have a character that represented the bold, young India.”

Talking about the power of social media, she explains, “When you are putting yourself out there, you are putting yourself out there for backlash and criticism so be careful of how much you want to reveal about yourself. You have to learn whom to ignore and whom to respond to.”

However, the social media Jedi also believes in playing safe. According to her, her blog never writes stories that she herself cannot say to the person in question’s face. She says, “We all love Bollywood, and what the stars wear, eat, and do is an extension of that. It is so hypocritical to tear them down constantly and then go revel in their movies. The question arises: why do we only write negative stories? It took me years to establish this trust, for the stars to see me as someone who is not in this to twist their words.”

The book is available in bookstores and online from January 6 (that is today!). An excited Malini Instagrammed her happiness by writing: “It’s really happening you guys!!!”

You go, girl!