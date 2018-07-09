As SC Upholds Death Sentence For Nirbhaya’s Rapists, Let’s Meet The Men Who Solved The Case

16 December 2012, the day that shook the nation. It has been 6 years since the Nirbhaya gangrape, and today the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition that was filed by three of the four convicts and upheld their death penalty.

On this monumental day, The Quint has re-shared the interview of the men who were behind solving the case.

When the then-DCP Chhaya Sharma called Rajender Singh, in-charge of a special task force in Delhi, he was to immediately rush to Munirka in south Delhi where a 23-year-old woman had been gang-raped.

“She was a strong lady, and whatever happened in the bus she explained word-by-word. Because of her dying declaration, we got the case convicted,” Singh said.

The team who investigated the Nirbhaya case was also felicitated by the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on 9 May 2017. “Not only did the officers cracked it in a record time, they followed it up with collection of scientific evidence, systematic and painstaking work that led to a conviction in the case,” said Patnaik.

To conduct an investigation with the continuing protests and media scrutiny was proving to be a tough task, as Rajendra Singh recalled.

“We delivered against all odds – from facing media and public outrage to handling law and order situation. We were not given safe passage to our offices, there were heavy crowds and we had to jump over our walls from the back to reach our office,” he said. He added that though they were “shocked and angered” at how brutal the crime was, but “maintained our objectivity” and “focused their anger into the probe.”

It was on the basis of a CCTV footage from the spot in Mahipalpur where the accused had dumped the victims that the bus was traced from a total of 381 white buses. Also, what helped in identifying the bus were the facts that the wheel cap of the front tire of the bus was missing and ‘Yadav’ was written on the bus.

Delhi Police matched the DNA found on the victim’s body to the accused and they also used odontology to analyze the bite marks on her.

In the long years, the case has been in court, the police team and the family has formed a close connection.

“Her family was there when I lost my loved ones. Yesterday, her mother visited us and spent a couple of hours with my family. We forged a strong bond,” then-SHO of Vasant Vihar police station, Anil Kumar Sharma, said.

