As Per The Latest NHM Report, Women Shoulder 93% Of The Sterilization Burden In India

The 11th Common Review Mission (CRM) report was released by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, earlier this week. While the findings of the report suggest that the “Maternal Mortality Ratio of India has declined from 167 in 2011-2013 to 130 in 2014-2016″ there still remains a huge issue that needs to be addressed i.e. contraception and sterilisation.

According to the 11th CRM report, 93 per cent of the total 14,73,418 sterilizations in 2017-18 were performed on women and just 6.8 per cent on the men. After going through these figures the only respite is that the rate of women getting sterilized has actually come down from the earlier 98 per cent.

While tubectomy is the sterilization process performed on women, vasectomy is the one performed on men. Vasectomy involves tying or cutting the vas deferens the tube through which the sperms travel and tubectomy involves clamping or blocking the fallopian tubes.

The CRM report clearly states that despite the fact that vasectomy is an easier procedure than tubectomy the rates of the latter remain exponentially high.

There are a plethora of reasons behind the great disparity in the figures when it comes to male and female sterilisation, most of them being societal and psychological ones though. There remains a lack of male health workers and thus the awareness drive remains stunted. Owing to the lack of awareness and knowledge, a majority of men believe that the process would impact their ‘strength’ or sexual performance and thus avoid it.

Whatever the reason be, the issue is something that needs immediate attention and rigorous awareness drives. Intriguing how patriarchy has positioned men in all the convenient places both mentally and physically!

H/T: The Quint