As MJ Akbar Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, People Take To Twitter To Say #IStandWithPriyaRamani

Last year, journalist Priya Ramani and many other women accused former Union Minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment during his stints at The Telegraph and The Asian Age. He had filed a defamation suit, claiming that her allegations has caused ‘irreparable damage’ to his reputation.

While deposing before the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 4th May, Akbar denied Ramani’s allegations. During cross-examination by advocate Rebecca John, Ramani’s counsel, Akbar repeatedly said ‘I do not remember’ to her questions. He also claimed that Ramani’s tweets against him were a ‘curious anomaly’ and “deeply offensive, mala fide, in bad faith and a web of fabrication spun out of lies.”

“This affected my public reputation as well as my standing within family and friends. The allegations made are false; however in order to protect my reputation, I sought the justice of this court,” he said. “The immediate reaction was, of course, from family and close friends who were profoundly hurt. Some old colleagues also were extremely upset…only after hearing my version, they began to understand the nature of the assault of my reputation.”

While Akbar has denied the allegations by terming them as defamatory and false, Twitter has stood up in Priya Ramani’s support with the trending hasthag #IStandWithPriyaRamani.

Rebecca John lawyer for @priyaramani to Akbar Lawyer (who was interrupting every one minute): "Dont Muzzle Me." Akbar lawyer: "Dont ask personal questions". Rebecca : "This is a deeply personal struggle. It will get personal." In court in solidarity with @priyaramani #MeToo

"I have not taken this case for @priyaramani to lose," says lawyer #RebeccaJohn. "This is not just my client's fight, this is the story of all the women of India. Women will longer accept sexual harassment in the workplace." #MeTooIndia #IStandWithPriyaRamani

The defamation suit filed by #MJAkbar against #PriyaRamani. He has NINETY SEVEN lawyers against ONE Priya Ramani.

