As Global Ambassador Of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra Visits Ethiopia To Support Program Aimed At Empowering Children
- IWB Post
- May 21, 2019
As part of UNICEF’s program to empower girls and boys, Priyanka Chopra, as the Global Ambassador of UNICEF, was recently in Ethiopia. She has been sharing daily updates about how she met the members of the Gender Club and learned more about how they have been helping students in fighting social practices that are harmful, like gender-based violence, child marriage, and sexual violence.
“Day 1: Dagmawit and her friends are leading members of the Gender Club, UNICEF supported program that empowers girls and boys. Gender Clubs deliver relevant knowledge and skills to help the students combat harmful social practices, like gender-based violence, child marriage, and sexual violence. It’s was amazing to see these brave girls take on and tackle such difficult issues and create an environment where they can teach their own peers. I’m inspired,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.
On the same day, she visited the Sibiste Negasi Primary School in Addis Ababa.
“In Ethiopia, primary school enrollment between 2000 and 2017 has TRIPLED. This is because of the Ethiopian government’s investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country…but there is still so much work to do. 2.6 M children of primary and secondary school age are out of school, and 50% of children attending school drop out by grade 8. Because of poverty children are responsible for much more than just learning, like caring for siblings, walking miles to collect water and other household chores…things that should not be a child’s responsibility at any age,” she wrote.
Yesterday, she met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of Ethiopia. In her post, she praised Zewde for her “commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented.”
“She also has a global perspective for the development of her country – Ethiopia is the second largest host country of refugees in Africa, they’ve taken in just under 1M. She’s pushing for policies that provide people with access to education and other essential needs so they can improve their familial economic situation and hence the economy of Ethiopia.”
