As Filmmakers, We Are Putting Consciousness Out Into The World: Zoya Akhtar

“As filmmakers or any artiste that put work out there, what you are doing on your level is that you are putting consciousness out into the world. So when you look around you and you see things that bother you and disturb you or you want to give it another perspective or you want to look at something from another angle, you have that opportunity and platform to do so,” said film director Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar is all set with her upcoming film, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which explores the life of street rappers.

“I like the genre of music, I like the idea of coming-of-age on a sense and it’s an underdog story. It’s the story about a boy…so everything attracted me to it, every single thing. And it’s a story about my city and Mumbai is a very special place,” she said. “It’s one place where I honestly believe that anything can happen. Like you can go this way and be up there and you can go that way and fall down. You can literally feel the heat around the corner and this place is magic. If you sit here and all of it put together, it’s just very exciting, I just couldn’t resist.”

“You needn’t have lived that life. I mean tomorrow if I want to make a film about a queen that lived in the 15th century, I can’t be like I can’t make it. I should be able to make it. I should take that story and find that humanity in that story because everyone is a human being and we only operate in that gamut of emotions. So if we can resonate with that, I think that’s what it is,” she added.

At the announcement of Tape Cast, a content series by Anupama Chopra, Zoya shared how the film industry and filmmakers can contribute to bringing about a change.

“So, I think people who are aware and I don’t mean you have to make socially relevant films and have a message in each film. Even if it’s a completely entertaining film, your politics will come out… So I think you should just be aware of what you want the world to be like and somewhere put it through your films,” she said.

H/T: The Quint